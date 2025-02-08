The Barack and Michelle Obama Divorce Fiasco Has Got the Likes of George Clooney and Tyler Perry Involved!

The ongoing rumor that Barack and Michelle Obama are going through a possible divorce just got even more complicated with the involvement of reputed Hollywood stars. As it is well known, the Obamas have quite a reputable relationship with several Hollywood celebrities. If the couple is really going through something as serious as is speculated, these celebrities would be forced to pick sides.

While neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed these rumors, their silence has fueled them even more. Michelle’s absence from Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration and the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter had also added more fire to these speculations.

According to an insider, while Michelle might have had her reasons to not attend these events, “a former first lady’s presence is expected at these events. Michelle’s decision to stay away only raised more questions about what’s really happening behind the scenes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Alamuddin Clooney (@amalclooneyofficial1)

If things do get ugly, celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, George Clooney, Tyler Perry, and Ellen DeGeneres might be compelled to pick sides. While no one in their right mind would want to anger either of the Obamas, they would not have much choice left when things get that dire.

According to an insider, Tyler Perry still has a chance of maintaining a neutral position but for others, that might be a really difficult thing to do. This source further added, “People are bracing for bad news, and if the breakup gets messy, nobody wants to end up on either of the Obamas’ bad side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Ellen DeGeneres is on particularly good terms with the former First Lady as she has also hosted her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show multiple times. However, given Barack’s connection to the Hollywood A-listers, things might turn complicated for them who would get caught up in the middle of the unprecedented fiasco.

While rumors of breakups and divorces are really nothing new in the higher circle of celebrities and politicians, this one regarding the Obamas has been rather surprising. However, they can still salvage the situation with the help of loving social media posts or pictures of holidays as an insider suggested but the couple does not seem to be considering any such thing.

This inaction on their part is what is making their celebrity friend even more anxious as they are not sure about what their moves should be. As revealed by an insider,

“People in their circle are anxious. They don’t know whether to publicly show support or wait until the dust settles. The uncertainty is making everyone uneasy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

With the rumor not having any kind of confirmation or denial from the couple, it seems that the Hollywood heavyweights will have to wait for a while before knowing what exactly to do and whose side to pick.

It would be interesting to see who picks whom if Barack and Michelle really head for a divorce. It also remains to be seen that in case sides are picked, if those choices would impact the personal and professional lives of these celebrities.