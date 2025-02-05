Did Barack Obama Want Michelle to Run for President? How His Wish for Wife Became ‘The Final Straw’ in Their Marriage

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s marriage of 32 years continues to seemingly fall apart amid rumors of the former president having an affair. The duo, who once rose as a power couple globally, is now reportedly struggling to keep their messy separation out of the public glare.

Though Jennifer Aniston denied having an affair with Barack Obama during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2024, the rumors were never really put to rest. Michelle’s continuous absence from Barack’s life has fueled enough fire for people to speculate that they might be heading for separation.

“He’s adjusting to life without her. People close to them know that this has been coming for a long time now,” Radar quoted an inside source.

Barack went solo for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral while all the five living presidents came with their spouses. Michelle didn’t even accompany him at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington DC.

The portal revealed that the couple has been living separately for quite some time now. And, their marriage has been damaged beyond repair. The source told Radar Online, “Michelle is finished with Washington and finished with Barack. She knows they can’t risk destroying their legacy with a messy, public divorce. But behind closed doors, it’s a different story.”

On January 17, Barack took to his social media handles and posted a lovely message for Michelle on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

To this, Michelle replied, “Love you, honey!”

For a moment, their public display of affection made everyone believe that things may not be as bad between them as reported. But it seems that they are just putting up a happy picture to avoid making their relationship a public mess.

While Barack’s alleged infidelity is one of the reasons behind the cracks in their happy marriage, it isn’t the only one. The insiders have revealed that Barack wanted Michelle to run for President but she refused. Barack believed that Michelle could defeat Trump in the 2024 presidential elections.

The source said, “He’s blamed her ever since. That was the final straw for her. She’s tired of sacrificing for him. She doesn’t need him anymore.”

The report also mentioned that people have witnessed their relationship turn toxic up to the point that any and all exchanges between them are now supposedly “venomous”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

The news portal further told that the couple might be heading for divorce and “Michelle has talked to lawyers.”

At this point, there’s a lot at stake for both of them. They carry a legacy of love, power, and wealth. In the history of the United States, no living former President has ended his marriage after his time in the White House. If Barack and Michelle choose to part ways, it’s definitely going to be a messy one, no matter how hard they try to avoid it.