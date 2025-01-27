Here’s How the Crazy Barack Obama-Jennifer Aniston Affair Rumor Began—And Went Viral

Barack Obama‘s married life with Michelle Obama is being dragged into the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. It is rumored that the power couple is now heading for divorce following Barack Obama’s infidelity. It is alleged that Barack has been having an affair with FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston.

Though the rumor has been floating around since Summer, it was only a few weeks ago that it was heavily highlighted on digital and social media. Michelle’s absence from Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration further fueled the fire. While the exact reason behind her absence was not cited in the official statement, people were quick to assume that things weren’t well in their marital life and she didn’t want to accompany Barack Obama at public events.

Although the authenticity of the rumors suggesting that Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama are dating each other couldn’t be proved, it’s time to examine how it started in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The rumors first took everyone’s attention when popular news outlet InTouch Weekly did a cover story in their print edition titled The Truth About Jen & Barack. It was only then other news outlets too picked up the story.

InTouch Weekly’s story was based on a subscriber-only episode a gossip podcast called Who? Weekly, posted on July 7, 2024. The episode started with hosts Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber stating that the Obamas are living separate lives.

Sharing snippets from the episode, Snopes quotes the podcast as, “Michelle and Barack are living separate lives, and Barack is f—ing Aniston.” The hosts said that the gossip came from a “reliable source” but refrained from mentioning the name.

It was only a month after the podcast was aired that InTouch Weekly picked it up in its print edition on August 5, 2024. It quoted an unnamed “Hollywood source” who mentioned that Barack and Aniston were spending a lot of time together and Michelle Obama was “not thrilled” by their closeness.

As the news went viral, Aniston addressed the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live, on October 3, 2024. When the host showed her the magazine, she burst out in laughter. On being asked if the rumors are true, Aniston said, “It is absolutely untrue.”

She added that she met Barack Obama only once and that she knows Michelle more than him. The host then wrapped it up by joking if he should know about anything going on between her and Michelle. The rumors settled after Aniston publicly denying the affair.

However, it once again resurfaced in January 2025 after Michelle didn’t accompany Barack Obama at two notable events leading people to people that the couple is having marital problems. It was then reported that a social media direct message was leaked which hinted Barack-Aniston’s rumored affair. In the leaked message, someone with connections to Aniston’s inner circle alleged that during a meet-up with her friends, she confessed to the affair.

Writer Jessica Reed Kraus shared the text of the DM in her substract newsletter. It reads, “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually. Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

The rumors have thus continues to spread. Amid all the chaos, Barack Obama took to his social media on January 17, expressing love for his wife.

In a lovely picture, they both can be seen holding hands on the dinner table. Barack wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventure with you. Love you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Meanwhile, the Obamas haven’t given any public statement on the ongoing rumors. It seems that their social media PDA is an indirect way of addressing the allegations.