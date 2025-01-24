Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage is supposedly facing turbulent times. Several reports have suggested that a divorce might be on the cards for the two. Amidst the chaos, American journalist Megyn Kelly has trolled the former President for posting the “least attractive” picture he could find for Michelle’s birthday.

To the uninformed, the divorce rumors started doing the rounds heavily after Michelle Obama decided to skip former American President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Barack Obama was seen attending the ceremony alone and his wife’s absence remained a mystery.

A later report revealed that Michelle could not attend the funeral due to a “scheduling conflict” since she was visiting her family in Hawaii.

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

Michelle also decided to skip attending Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, marking the second high-profile event that Barack attended without his wife.

An insider close to the former First Lady told Page Six that the decision to skip the event was “deliberate” on her part.

Megyn Kelly recently spoke on the topic of their divorce where she brought up the X (formerly known as Twitter) post that Barack put up where the former President took to the platform to wish his wife for her birthday.

“Some of you are married. Did you see the post he put out to celebrate their anniversary?” she asked the guests on her show referring to the snap that Barack posted. Kelly went on to call the snap the “least attractive photo” to “ever be released.”

The picture in question showed Barack and Michelle sitting across from each other at a dinner table. The couple held hands across the table as they smiled at the camera. The snap was admittedly not the most flattering picture of Michelle. The lighting in the picture surely did not do her any favors.

“I mean, this is just wrong. Michelle Obama can look very nice in a photograph. This ain’t it,” Megyn defended the former First Lady. She also noted the bandana on Michelle’s head while calling it a “kerchief.”

The journalist also pointed out that Barack looked “great” in the snap. “He’s like, this is a great picture. He’s got the 1000-watt smile. She looks terrible,” Megyn concluded.

Barack called his wife of more than three decades the love of his life in the caption that accompanied the photo. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it,” he continued. He also called himself “lucky” for being able to “take on” adventures in his life with Michelle by his side.

Meghan McCain recently revealed how she had been hearing “reputable” sources claim that the rumors about Michele and Barack getting a divorce are true. “Very serious journalists (are) telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true,” Megyn shared.

32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/6ndEaW1tSu — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2024

She also joked that she “would kill” her husband if he ever posted a similar picture of her, further taking jabs at the aesthetics of the picture.

There has also been speculation about Barack possibly having an ongoing affair with actress Jeniffer Aniston. The Friends star, however, was quick to deny the rumors when she appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, calling them “absolutely untrue.”