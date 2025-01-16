Michelle Obama to ‘Deliberately’ Skip Donald Trump’s Inauguration! Citing Years of Tension, Reveals Close Family Friend

Michelle Obama seems to have decided to not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Reports suggest that the former First Lady will not be there to witness the President re-elect getting sworn in. The inauguration ceremony is set to take place on 20th January.

The venue for the inauguration will be Washington D.C. at the U.S. Capitol. Many world leaders as well as high-profile American politicians are set to attend the ceremony.

Famous world leaders including Javier Milei, Xi Jinping, and Eric Zemmour are also rumored to be present at the ceremony. Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock, Village People, and Carrie Underwood will serve as the musical performers at the event.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will reportedly be attending the inauguration. Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will also be attending the ceremony.

Michelle Obama has decided to sit this event out. The former First Lady was present when Trump got sworn in for his first term. Michelle’s dislike towards the Republican isn’t unknown to people.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Office recently released a statement confirming that the former First Lady will not attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony. “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement read.

An insider close to the Obama’s spoke to Page Six while revealing that the move to skip the ceremony is “deliberate” on Michelle’s part. “She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,” the source continued.

They also added how Michelle “reluctantly” showed up to the election. The former first lady’s absence at the ceremony is going to be symbolic. “Her absence speaks volumes,” the insider shared.

Michelle has previously opened up about her feelings about Trump being the President. The former First Lady appeared on a podcast as a guest where she opened up about attending Trump’s first inauguration ceremony.

First Lady Michelle Obama has chosen not to attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration on January 20th. RETWEET if you are proud to stand with @MichelleObama! pic.twitter.com/vZPVWKQtSn — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 14, 2025

“There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” Michelle revealed.

Kevin Liptak, a White House reporter, spoke about the matter in an interview with CNN. Kevin noted that the statement did not mention the reason behind Michelle’s absence at the ceremony. “Which I think probably tells you everything you need to know,” he explained.

Michelle has previously spoken about how she can “never forgive” Trump for putting her family’s safety at risk. The news of Michelle’s absence at the ceremony comes amidst divorce rumors.

The inauguration ceremony isn’t the first event that Michelle has skipped. Earlier this month, Barack attended Jimmy Carter’s funeral alone. It was later explained that the former First Lady could not attend the funeral due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Reports suggested that Michelle was in Hawaii at the time of the funeral service, visiting family. A moment between Trump and Barack Obama in Michelle’s absence went viral all over the internet.

The two political rivals were photographed together at the funeral service. In the pictures and videos that surfaced online, the two could be seen laughing at something that the President re-elect said. Michelle’s absence from two consecutive high-profile events has led to rumors of a possible separation between her and Barack.