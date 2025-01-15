The guest list for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of 47th President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, has been released, and among the absentees is former First Lady Michelle Obama. This will be the second high-profile event that Mrs. Obama will be missing out on.

Earlier this month, Michelle missed the funeral service of former President Jimmy Carter. According to her staff, she was visiting family in Hawaii and could not make it back at the time of service. This was not expected from Michelle as the date of the funeral service was released a while back, along with invitations.

SECOND SNUB: Former President Barrack Obama will not be accompanied by former first lady Michelle Obama at Trump’s second inauguration, even though all other living former presidents and first ladies are planning to attend. https://t.co/Z83014UZg5 pic.twitter.com/h96XuT2Kag — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 14, 2025

Her missing the former President’s funeral and Barack Obama and Trump getting cozy in her absence made headlines everywhere. The gossip mills ran wild with Barack and Trump becoming friends in the absence of a more straightforward Michelle.

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shared a friendly conversation while sitting next to each other at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/3tRMaYjEHa — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2025

Now that it has been confirmed that she will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, rumors across Washington are flying high that the American sweethearts are heading for a separation. When someone suggested that she wasn’t even invited to the funeral service, Jack Posobiec, a political activist, posted on X that the former first lady was definitely invited to the service; she didn’t attend the event as she and Barack are living separately at the moment.

Gossipers are having a field day, stating that Michelle is probably irked by newfound fondness between Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and she has decided to show her disapproval by letting the former president attend the event all by himself.

In the past, Michelle had explained how she and Barack are like any other couple and that they have their ups and downs. In a discussion with Revolt in 2022, Mrs. Obama mentioned, “People think I’m being catty by saying this. It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband, and guess when it happened? When those kids were little.

She also mentioned that marriage is never 50-50 but a combination of efforts by both partners. She and Barack have seen good and bad days like every married couple trying to juggle life, kids, and demanding jobs.

However, another angle to the story is that Michelle, a mother of two daughters, is essentially boycotting the event. This is in light of how the incoming Republican party plans to defund Planned Parenthood, aiming to take away the abortion rights of women in the United States.

Many find rumors of divorce between the Obamas unfounded as there has never been a couple more in tune with each other. They both are intelligent people who respect one another and are in awe of each other, something that most people aspire to have. Given the history of their relationship and their mutual understanding and respect for each other, a pathway to divorce is highly unlikely and not at all what the world needs right now.