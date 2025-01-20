“I know Michelle more than him,” Jennifer Aniston Once Addressed Dating Rumors with Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are apparently navigating a tough phase in their relationship as per reports. Sources close to them have claimed that the couple are more like ‘just friends’ now. The rumors about their divorce have cooked after almost three decades of their marriage. However, what has caught attention and taken the internet by storm is the alleged connection between Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston.

DEVELOPING STORY 🔔 Michelle Obama, Barack living separately amid endless fights, divorce speculations: Rumours that Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are currently on a trial separation after months of arguments over many things, including their daughter’s lavish lifestyles, a… pic.twitter.com/HF5D7l4Cnr — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) September 8, 2023

The rumors around their divorce surfaced when the former first lady wasn’t present alongside her husband at back-to-back highly publicized events. These include the funeral of Jimmy Carter and the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, for which her team issued a statement. If that wasn’t enough, dating rumors of actor Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama have resurfaced on social media. What needs to be noted is that the link-up between the two isn’t new, as there have been stories of the two’s connection earlier as well, titled ‘The Truth About Jen & Barack!’.

The online speculation recently gained traction when Barack, 63, went to attend former President Carter’s funeral. Michelle’s absence sparked controversy about their supposed independent lives. Since the two tied the knot, the Obamas have been viewed as the ideal couple, but sources have reported that their marriage has been facing pressure.

Rumors are spreading across the internet that Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston are having an affair, which explains why Michelle Obama missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Q7Qtp7gRH7 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 19, 2025



As per reports, Jennifer Aniston met the president first and apparently the only time in 2007, at a star-studded glitzy event. In a candid appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston addressed the rumors and tabloid stories about her and Mr. Obama. She could not help but laugh at the sheer absurdity of the rumors.

The Friends star was accused of having a secret romantic relationship with former President Barack Obama. She replied to the eyebrow-raising claim by saying, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that,” Aniston clarified, “I was not mad at it.” She added, “I know Michelle [Obama] more than him,”, as per E! News.



A source has recently claimed that Barack and Michelle share a healthy relationship, amid rumors and challenges of their crumbling marriage. It is not easy when amidst all of this, they are hit by wild Jennifer Aniston dating rumors.

“The Obamas are having a tough time, there’s no doubt about that. Their once solid marriage has come under strain and for the first time, they’re struggling to keep a lid on their problems. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted and Michelle felt let down by it all. But the reality is they are more like friends at the moment, the spark has gone and they’re simply going through the motions,” the Radar Online reported citing insiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

Amid all the online speculations, Barack Obama posted an overwhelming birthday wish for Michelle calling her the “love of my life”. The post was captioned, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor and grace — and you look good going it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love You!”