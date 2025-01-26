Jennifer Aniston’s persistence in denying affair rumors between her and Barak Obama might come from her “firsthand experience” as the Friends star has constantly been at the center of the media’s attention, in recent times, after she was linked to the former President.

The initial rumor about a romance between Jennifer and Barack popped up soon after a report suggested that the Obamas’ marriage was on the rocks. This also came after Michelle Obama notably missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Trump’s inauguration. Notably, the divorce rumors between the Obamas only got worse after Barack was forced to attend these events alone.

Amid the divorce rumors, Aniston’s name was mentioned as a possible love interest for Barack. The actress was quick to dismiss any speculation on the matter when she appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show. She noted how “absolutely untrue” the rumors were.

A recent RadarOnline report has revealed Jennifer’s quick dismissal of the rumor might have something to do with her divorce from Brad Pitt. “She truly doesn’t know how people come up with this stuff out of nowhere,” the source shared. They also mentioned how the actress is “baffled” by the rumors.

The insider added, “Jen’s upset for Michelle because she’s seen stories about the Obamas’ marriage being on the rocks.” They also noted that Jennifer has “firsthand” experience with the media referring to her first divorce. “She knows firsthand what it is like to be at the center of stories like that,” the source revealed.

brad pitt and jennifer aniston reuniting in 2020 is everything i needed pic.twitter.com/61TqcYOG8o — 🪑 ً (@bellahaaaadid) September 18, 2020

The actress and Brad Pitt got married in 2000 in Malibu. The stars decided to go different ways and got divorced in 2005. The actress had been very vocal about the attention she had been receiving from the media post the divorce.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she shared how the relationship did not “define” her. She added, ‘I am not defined by the part [the media is] making me play in the triangle. It’s maddening to me.”

RadarOnline’s source also shared how Barack might not be averse to the idea of a connection with the actress as they noted how Jennifer’s name has been linked with the former President in multiple reports. “It doesn’t mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen,” they added.

Another source close to the Obamas shared that both of them are ready to “move on.” They added, “She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she’s finally putting herself first.”

32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/6ndEaW1tSu — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2024

The insider revealed that the former President and First Lady are already living separately and the divorce is going to come “later and quietly.” The source also revealed how the Obamas are feeling humiliated given the circumstances. “For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating,” they revealed.

Jennifer Aniston’s representative Stephen Huvane came forward to address the rumours. Huvane labeled the reports to be “complete nonsense” and noted that Aniston “barely knows” Barack. The rep noted that the actress “is a fan” of the Democrat but does not share a “personal friendship” with him.