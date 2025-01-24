Is Brad Pitt Finally Ready to Spill the Beans On His Ugly Divorce From Angelina Jolie?

One of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples of the 2000s, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie—lovingly called ‘Brangelina’ by fans—have finally settled their much-scrutinized divorce after 8 years as of December 2024. The couple met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they played a married couple. Their on-screen chemistry sparked rumors of a real-life romance, which they later confirmed when they tied the knot in 2014.

The supremely gorgeous couple was highly sensational, so naturally, when they decided to part ways in 2016, it became the most talked-about breakup. Their split stretched over the ownership of their $164 million French winery, Château Miraval, and the custody of their children. They share six children, including Shiloh, 22, Maddox, 19, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15.

However, the dynamics between the former couple and their kids have shifted drastically after Jolie claimed Pitt was allegedly abusive. While the internet has two sides. With Brad Pitt’s fans supporting him and claiming him as innocent, Angelina Jolie’s fans support her and think of him as the devil in disguise.

In some of the recent court filings surrounding the legal battle dubbed the ‘War of the Rosés,’ Jolie’s lawyers alleged that Pitt was abusive toward her even before the 2016 plane incident that led to her leaving him and filing for divorce. Jolie also claimed that his drinking problem caused a lot of issues between the two. Pitt denied allegations of abuse, and no charges were filed after an FBI investigation.

Angelina Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, told US Weekly in a statement: “This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.” Moreover, with the above-mentioned drinking problem, Pitt has now been trying to live sober and mend terms with his kids. Sources from his side claim, “Brad’s held on to a lot of secrets” and has “held back for many years,” though the Internet seems to disagree, especially since Jolie has been a good mother.

The actor initially discussed his involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous during a GQ profile two years prior. “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” he said in June 2022. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in and I’m going to drive into the ground.

Furthermore, while Angelina Jolie has been vocal about her split all this time, Brad Pitt has barely spoken about it. However, reports from Life & Style Magazine suggest that “Now that their divorce is final, Brad’s telling friends maybe it’s time to share his side.” As per a source, the actor “would love to set the record straight” about the bitter divorce and the end of his union with the actress. His upcoming sports film, F1, will be released this year. When he goes on a world tour to promote it, he will face many questions about the divorce in interviews, and he is preparing himself for it and will not shy away.

As per US Weekly, the Fight Club actor has been dating Ines De Ramon for over a year and is reportedly serious. While Ines too split from her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, she has reportedly encouraged Pitt to finalize the long-pending divorce so he could move on with his life. The duo is quite in love, and sources told the outlet that “being with her has brought new meaning to his (Brad Pitt’s) life. Brad can’t rave enough about how madly in love he is,” the source added. “They complement each other.”

Over time, it seems both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have moved forward in their lives, prioritizing their best interests. While their devoted fans will undoubtedly miss seeing them together, both on and off screen, we look forward to what they will continue to bring to the world of art and cinema, adding to their already remarkable list of achievements.