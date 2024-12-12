Angelina Jolie Once Had a Wild Affair with a Famous Musician While He Was Still Married

Although the most famous relationship in Angelina Jolie's life has been with Brad Pitt, the Maleficent actress was allegedly involved in an affair with music group The Rolling Stone's member Mick Jagger. In an explosive book, Mick: The Wild Life And Mad Genius of Mick Jagger, her relationship with Jagger was mentioned alongside claims that he was married to actress Jerry Hall at that time.

The sensational book alleged the former couple first had a brief fling after she starred in a 1997 music video for The Rolling Stones' song Anybody Seen My Baby? while she was married to British actor Jonny Lee Miller. The Christopher Anderson book also claimed that they were involved in a second affair six years later in 2003, as per Vogue.

The book further sheds light on Jagger's relentless pursuit of Jolie despite being married to Hall until she gave up and agreed to meet him in Florida. Although the Salt actress didn't seem impressed with his chase, regardless he persisted and bombarded her with "desperate" phone calls. According to one of the accounts of Jolie's mother Lauren Taines, it was "astonishing," and she described Jagger as "virtually sobbing." Jolie gave in eventually and their romance lasted two years.

The English singer and songwriter is now 80 years old and has been the frontman of the music band The Rolling Stones renowned for its classic rock albums such as 1969's Let It Bleed, 1971's Sticky Fingers, and 1972's Exile on Main St. His extraordinary contribution in the music industry was acknowledged by Prince Charles who knighted the singer in 2003 for his services, as per PEOPLE. Jagger's love life involved his first wife Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias, to whom he was married from 1971 to 1978. Besides that, he's had several other relationships, including his famed affair with Carla Bruni and marriage with Hall. While none of them lasted for him, he did become a father to eight children across five women.

Author Anderson also wrote in his book that the singer has slept with 4,000 women "over the course of his life," and apparently, even this estimate might be low. Jagger told Interview Magazine, "I'm a very citified person, and you have many of these casual relationships that come up. They're here today and gone tomorrow." However, until October 2023, Jagger has been dating a woman named Melanie Hamrick, a former ballerina, since 2014, and they even share a son. But, surprisingly, he kept this relationship more private than others.

Meanwhile, Jolie has had a colorful love life, which has also been a subject of widespread media attention. The Oscar winner actress had her first boyfriend at age 14 in the 80s whose identity she never disclosed in public. While filming the 1995 crime film Hackers, she fell for costar Jonny Lee Miller. Billy Bob Thornton, Pitt, and The Weeknd are some of the most significant relationships in her life, as per Us Weekly.

This article originally appeared 4 months ago.