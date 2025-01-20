As per sources, former president Barack Obama was spotted at Stephen Starr’s latest hotspot attending a lively dinner party at Osteria Mozza. However, his wife Michelle Obama was not present at the dinner party. Sources reported that the entire restaurant was taken by surprise when Barack Obama entered into a private dinner upstairs.

Michelle Obama made headlines by skipping the highly-publicized funeral of Jimmy Carter. She also took the internet by storm when her team issued a statement that said that the former first lady would be skipping the Inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump.

Barack Obama was seen celebrating inauguration weekend in Washington, D.C., without Michelle Obama, with ongoing divorce rumors. The former president attended a private dinner in a secluded room, accompanied by an unidentified woman. pic.twitter.com/4rj62zGJXo — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 20, 2025

Obama was described as “very nice,” as per an insider but also noted that he “didn’t stop and take photos with people.” Obama later joined a small gathering that included Jeff Zients, President Biden’s Chief of Staff, who arrived shortly after him.

Jessica Sidman, the food editor of Washington Post shared a photo on social media, where we could see Obama smiling through a visible window. She wrote a caption, “Barack Obama dined at Osteria Mozza tonight, where I heard he was greeted by applause before heading to a private dining room.

Michelle Obama who recently celebrated her 61st birthday gained attention for not being with her husband. Even after divorce rumors and online speculations about their marriage, Barack posted an overwhelming birthday tribute to Michelle. He called her the “love of his life,” on Friday.

Michelle is quite familiar with Osteria Mozza, Page Six had previously reported that she helped the California-style Italian restaurant, November. It was just two weeks after they opened in the Georgetown location. Michelle also hosted a 10-person holiday dinner at the time for her team, which included her hairstylist Yene Damtew and makeup artist Carl Ray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

As per a source, it was also revealed that a restaurant staff told Michelle that she was the first one to book the private dining space. Michelle was extremely enthusiastic, and said, “Well, let’s christen it!” However, it seems like Michelle appears less enthusiastic about being with her husband to spend the inauguration weekend in Washington, D.C.

Even though Michelle has informed that she won’t be attending the inauguration, there has been no reason provided for her absence. Previously, Michelle Obama has been critical of Trump’s ideologies and policies. She has also criticised Donald Trump for his opinions regarding women and marginalised communities.

Barack and Michelle Obama spark speculation they are ‘heading for divorce’ amid notable absences https://t.co/HWBDzTSXo1 via https://t.co/0y3M0lCec8 — Doodles 🇺🇸 🐕 (@DoodlesTrks) January 15, 2025

A Page Six insider reported, “She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up.” They added, “She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. Her absence speaks volumes.”

Michelle’s absence from these events has fueled non-stop online chatter. Some even think Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and “pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time,” added one insider. “I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral,” said the source.

A source who worked with the Obamas also admitted, “They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They’re not trying to pretend that they’re this magical couple.” There has been speculation recently that the two might be splitting up.