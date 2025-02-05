Michelle Obama Makes a Comeback! Shares New Video Amid Divorce Rumors

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has remained silent amid rumors of turbulence in her married life. Multiple media reports have speculated that Michelle and Barack Obama may be heading for separation.

The rumors were birthed in the summer of 2024 when a few media portals claimed that Barack Obama was having an affair with FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston. Even though Aniston publicly denied the rumors, the eagle-eyed gossipmongers noticed that Michelle has been avoiding public appearances with Barack. Be it Jimmy Carter’s funeral or Donald Trump’s inauguration, Barack went stag while other living presidents had their spouses by their side.

Radar Online recently quoted an inside source who claimed that Michelle and Barack’s relationship is now beyond repair. He was quoted as: “Michelle is finished with Washington and finished with Barack. She knows they can’t risk destroying their legacy with a messy, public divorce. But behind closed doors, it’s a different story.”

As the rumors continue to spread, Michelle took to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 6, announcing her collaboration with Reach Higher and American School Counselor Association.

She is seen wearing roll neck top and patterned blazer, paired with chunk statement earrings. She thanked and honored the School Counselors by referring to them as “beating heart” of America’s education system.

She said in the video: “Every day, school counselors make an indelible difference in our students’ lives. They offer wisdom, they help plan futures, and they give students the support they need to pursue and achieve their dreams.”

“This critical work often gets unnoticed, and that’s why for so many years, I’ve been working to make sure that they get the shine they deserve,” she added.

“You’re changing the trajectory of the entire family,” Michelle said while acknowledging the role school counselors play in shaping future of a child, and thus of their family and the country as well.

As soon as Michelle dropped the video on social media, fans rushed to the comment section to share how much they miss her. A fan wrote, “Your presence is so missed.”

Another similar comment reads, “We miss you and Barack!!! We need you more than ever.” Someone else wrote, “Love to see Mrs. Obama! Thank you for bringing light to these people.”

Thanking her for the video, someone wrote, “You have no idea what it means for you to recognize what we as school counselors do. Your support is immeasurable!”

A few days ago, she shared a throwback video of her and Barack to celebrate Black History Month. In the video, Barack was seen lovingly addressing Michelle while the crowd cheered for the power couple.

“Black History Month is a time to celebrate the Black folks who fought and struggled for our rights and our freedoms to help shape our country. Our ancestors have been a vital part of America’s story since the very beginning — and this month is a time to honor our stories and journeys. Over the next four weeks, I’ll be lifting up Black artists, organizations, and more who have left an indelible mark on our country,” Michelle wrote in the caption.