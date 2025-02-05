The Obamas Are in Deep Trouble—And It’s Not Just the Divorce Rumors

When Barack Obama was swept into the White House in 2008 on the strength of millions of small $5 donations, it was revolutionary. However, over three years after construction began on his much-discussed $830 million presidential centre, it seems that some donors are refusing to make the kind of large-scale contributions the former president might have anticipated.

The 225-foot watchtower library and museum project on the south side of Chicago could become the Obamas’ financial folly due to expensive delays and concerning setbacks, rather than shining as the country’s lasting memorial to America’s first Black commander-in-chief.

The $800 million Obama Presidential Library has descended into a #DEI nightmare. The brand new concrete is already cracking and the sub-contractor who poured it is suing for “discrimination.” pic.twitter.com/NVbDw8NEKG — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 2, 2025

The center’s fund-raisers are more concerned with more serious issues, such as why some wealthy donors have disappeared, while the media is preoccupied with the fact that Barack and Michelle Obama have not been spotted together in public since December, despite releasing a picture of them in January.

According to IRS filings, fund-raising plummeted by more than 50% to $129,320,227 the following year after Jeff Bezos and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky bailed them out with $100 million each in 2022 to increase the year’s total to over $311 million. Supporters are anxiously awaiting the 2024 totals as costs continue to rise and delays mount.

Although the Obamas were not perceived as playing the game as they ascended the slippery pole to the White House, we are informed that there is a certain amount of schadenfreude in some quarters. One contributor who ultimately gave far less than they could commented, “He’s arrogant.” “He didn’t help others when they were trying to fundraise and so they’re not going to look out for the Obamas now. There’s no quid pro quo because it’s a one-way street.”

With Obama’s friend Valerie Jarrett earning $740,000 for a project that is unlikely to open for another year at the earliest, donors may also wonder how more than $5 million in “executive compensation” and $27,365,683 in other wages were distributed in 2023.

Ronald Reagan’s library opened 1,000 days after Reagan’s last day in office Bill Clinton’s took 1,398 days George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush averaged 1,653 days Due to #DEI Obamas library will open 3,100+ days after his last day in office~ 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qCahkGnP18 — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) February 1, 2025

As of right now, the centre is on course to launch a presidential library at least 3,100 days after the end of a presidency, which is a record time. Bill Clinton’s library took 1,398 days, Ronald Reagan’s took 1,000 days, and George H. W. and George W. Bush took an average of 1,653 days. A $40 million lawsuit filed by a concrete contractor alleging discriminatory tactics hasn’t helped the mood.

The privately-funded 10-acre complex, which comprises a library, a fruit and vegetable garden, a museum, an auditorium, outdoor gathering spaces, sports facilities, and other buildings in various stages of completion, is centered by the imposing tower.