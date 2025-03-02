Most Scandalous Rumors About Usha Vance – What’s Fact and Fiction?

Since entering politics, the wife of the US Vice President, Usha Vance, has been among the most popular and enigmatic figures. Her reserved nature has fueled speculation, with some rumors being close to unbelievable.

Whether it is political accusations or something related to her personal life, several controversial claims have emerged around the Second Lady. Let’s revisit some of them:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JD Vance (@jdvance)

Was Usha Vance a Hillary Clinton Supporter?

One of the most prominent rumors about Usha Vance comes straight from her husband, and it concerns her political beliefs. Reports stated that JD told in an interview in 2016 that his wife was considering voting for Hillary Clinton. This hugely raises speculation regarding Mrs Vance’s ideological state since her husband has been a staunch Trump loyalist.

People who used to know her at Cambridge University even claimed she was once very liberal. However, countering this statement, another source stated that Usha and her family were not very open about politics. Even to this day, she chooses to keep quiet when it comes to her views.

A Former Classmate Called Her a Sociopath

Another bizarre rumor about her came when one of her former law school classmates called her a sociopath. The individual claimed that Usha had the unwillingness to show vulnerability, which made them guess that she might be a sociopath, as per The Cut.

“It didn’t seem like things got to her that much,” before adding, “I kind of wonder if she’s a sociopath.” Though no one ever uttered such comments about the second lady, these statements reflect that little is truly known about Usha’s personality.

All around smiles, she loves a tucked in shirt with a belt pic.twitter.com/QXRv9WDsJ9 — Usha Vance (@ushacvance) January 26, 2025

Divorce Speculation Sparked by a TikTok Video

After JD Vance was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate, a TikTok video hit the internet claiming that Usha Vance had planned to leave her husband before the election. The creator of TikTok further claimed that she might not be able to divorce him because of her fear that he would become the Vice President, which would eventually make him vehemently opposed to divorce.

However, the video was later revealed to be a social experiment on misinformation, which is a common phenomenon on social media these days. Despite this not being proven, speculations rose widely, with several people believing it to be true. In reality, both of them have publicly appeared and seem to be united, and they have also showcased displays of affection.

Was Usha Reluctant About JD’s VP Nomination?

Even though the divorce rumors were incorrect, Usha Vance hinted at some hesitation regarding her husband’s political rise. She even said in an interview, “I’m not raring to change anything about our lives right now.” Besides, Mr Vance admitted once that neither his wife nor the first lady, Melania Trump, was involved in politics. Reports state that Usha fully supports her husband in reality, and she could have distanced herself quickly if she wanted to.

Could Usha Face Deportation?

Next comes one of the most significant claims about Usha Vance, when it was rumored that she could lose her U.S. citizenship if the current President of the United States, Donald Trump’s proposed executive order banning birthright citizenship, were to pass. A meme went viral, though false, stating that – Mrs Vance’s parents weren’t U.S. citizens when she was born, making her ineligible. However, several sources debunked this information and clarified that the President’s order would only apply to future births.