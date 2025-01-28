6 Shocking Rumors About Usha Vance That Are Hard to Believe

Usha Vance is best known as the Vice President JD Vance’s wife. The Second Lady of the US is also an American lawyer who graduated from the prestigious Yale University.

Usha and JD Vance got married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School. The couple shares three children from their marriage. They are co-parents to two sons, Ewan and Vivek and a daughter Mirabel. Here are 6 rumors you should know about Usha Vance.

Usha and JD Vance were Rumored to Almost Split

JD Vance and Usha got married in Kentucky in 2014. They had two ceremonies, one a Hindu wedding and a catholic wedding. In September 2024, rumors stated that the couple were talking about getting a divorce.

A TikTok user posted a video that claimed that Usha was in the process of filing for a divorce. Before concluding the video, the user said, “See how easy it is to make up stories 24 hours before the presidential debate?”

Adorable moment the son of Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha pats his parents on the head.

The video was made to spread awareness about the fact that misinformation can be spread online within a span of a few seconds.

Usha Vance was Allegedly a Liberal Previously

The Telegraph reported that Usha did not always support the right wing. The outlet shared that Usha used to be a liberal when she was a student at Cambridge.

She graduated with a Master of Philosophy during her time there. Vance secured a Gates scholarship which was awarded by Bill and Melinda Gates. A source shared that Usha had been “left-leaning” in the past.

“She generally fitted in with the Gates Cambridge community-scholarly, Left-leaning, cosmopolitan, committed to improving the world,” the insider claimed. They also noted not remembering Usha harboring any “far-right political views or would tolerate somebody who did.”

Rumors about Usha Vance Losing her Citizenship

One of Trump’s first executive orders was to revoke the birthright citizenship of children whose parents aren’t citizens of the United States. This applied to children whose parents had them while on a work or student visa.

Rumors about Usha Vance losing her citizenship spread quickly after the Trump government took the decision. Notable, Usha’s parents had moved from India to America in the 1970s. The Second Lady was born and raised in San Diego, California.

The rumor was proven to be false after considering the terms of the executive order. The executive order was set to be retroactive and would not affect anybody who already holds citizenship.

Usha Vance Allegedly Did Not Want to Participate in Trump’s Campaign

Multiple rumors about Usha Vance being against the Trump administration have surfaced in the past. The second lady reportedly used to be a registered Democrat and supported Hillary Clinton in the past. Usha’s parents Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri are registered Democrats according to The New York Times.

Sources have also told The Washington Post that Usha had issues with the role Donald Trump played in the Capitol riots on January 6. There was a rumor that stated that Usha was not keen on being a part of the Trump campaign.

Second Lady of the United States Official portrait. Usha Vance.

“She is close with her family. If she didn’t want to be doing this, her out is very easy. It’s hard for me to imagine her being trapped,” a source told the Daily Beast in reply to the rumor.

Usha Vance is Allegedly JD Vance’s Third Wife

A post on Threads speculated that Usha was actually JD’s third wife. “Vance, twice divorced, chastised others for divorcing like changing underwear,” the post read. The post was quickly debunked given the fact that Usha and JD married each other straight out of college.

There were also no records to be found about the alleged divorces online. Many people jumped in on the comments section to the Republican’s defence. “As much as I don’t like him, this is not true. He has never been divorced,” one wrote.

A spokesperson for Vance debunked the rumor while denying it. Reuters reported the rumor to be untrue.

Usha Vance is Allegedly Not a Part of Trump’s Inner Circle

The rumor about Usha Vance not being a part of Trump’s inner circle might be the most baseless one so far. Speculation about things being turbulent between the second lady and the other Republicans remerged on inauguration day.

Usha Vance is so proud of her husband. It's beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.

The rumor started after Usha chose to wear a full pink outfit on the day which was in contrast to the fashion everyone else followed. Her husband JD Vance, Donald Trump and Melania went for dark colors.

The trio posed for pictures in their black ensembles while Usha cut a striking contrast in her bubblegum pink jacket. Rumors claimed that Usha was being iced out and hence stood apart from the group with her outfit choice.