After returning to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, one of the first things that Donald Trump did was sign an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

This has led to massive outrage on social media with several netizens questioning the citizenship of Donald Trump’s children, and of Indian-origin Second Lady, Usha Vance.

On January 22, an X user posted a picture of JD Vance and Usha Vance, mentioning, “Her (Usha) parents were not US citizens when she was born.” The tweet has now gone viral with over 2.1 million views and thousands of comments and retweets. This makes people wonder if Usha’s American citizenship will be revoked.

Her parents were not US citizens when she was born. pic.twitter.com/ZvlRKdDvN3 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) January 22, 2025

However, it has been found that the tweets questioning Usha Vance’s citizenship have misinterpreted the language of the executive order. France24 debunked these viral tweets, mentioning that Usha Vance is indeed a US citizen and that Trump’s executive order will have no impact on her birthright citizenship. It only applies to people born within the United States after 30 days from the date of this order.

Despite the fact check, the debate among netizens continues with some criticizing Donald Trump’s move, while others trying to bring down the heat by explaining what the executive order actually says.

An X user explained, “The executive order signed by President Trump to end birthright citizenship was not retroactive. It applies only to individuals born in the United States after 30 days from the date the order was signed.”

The executive order signed by President Trump to end birthright citizenship was not retroactive. It applies only to individuals born in the United States after 30 days from the date the order was signed. — BiscuitFella (@BiscuitFella) January 23, 2025

Reacting to the tweets questioning the citizenship of Usha Vance, a user replied, “Were they (Usha Vance’s parents) in the US legally or illegally? I’m pretty sure my grandparents were not US citizens when their children were born in the US. But they had come in legally through a proper port of entry.”

Were they in the US legally or illegally? I’m pretty sure my grandparents were not US citizens when their children were born in the US. But they had come in legally through a proper port of entry. — Minority View (@MinorityView) January 23, 2025

“But she is married to a citizen and her birth is way prior to the date specified in the executive order. Gives her exemption,” someone else explained.

But she is married to a citizen and her birth is way prior to the date specified in the executive order. Gives her exemption. — Theresa Dash (@TheresaJDash) January 22, 2025

Another tweet reads, “Look up the word ‘Resident Alien’ and what it means to have a green card. Start there and let me know where that takes you.”

Look up the word “Resident Alien” and what it means to have a green card. Start there and let me know where that takes you. — The Thinking Man (@smartox67) January 23, 2025

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to stop the executive order from coming into force. So far, 22 states have sued, citing the Citizenship Clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that anyone born in the US and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” is a citizen.

With the new executive order, US President Donald Trump wants to change the interpretation of the clause, meaning that it would now be required that at least one parent is a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident.