Barron Trump Might Lose His Citizenship! Will Donald Trump’s Plan to Revoke Birthright Citizenship Backfire?

Amidst the wave of several decisions, Donald Trump signed a 700-word executive order putting an end to birthright citizenship.

According to this order, children born in the US will not be able to claim their citizenship, irrespective of the immigration status of their parents. The government is calling this Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship, and it will come into effect from February 20, 2025.

HUGE Immigration News! The birthright citizenship executive order Trump signed today means children of non-citizens or non-permanent residents will not be US citizens. Children of Indians who are in the 100+yr green card wait WILL NOT be US citizens. Applies from Feb 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/sVGH1GjMPG — Deedy (@deedydas) January 21, 2025

The order seeks to reverse the Fourteenth Amendment to the American Constitution, which provides citizenship rights to children born in the country.

This order has definitely put a lot of things in motion, and the internet is buzzing with different claims. There have been claims that due to this order, Barron Trump, the president’s son, and the second lady, Usha Vance, will not be able to claim their citizenship.

Barron Trump is the youngest son of Donald Trump and the only son of Melania Trump. There were speculations that Barron may lose his citizenship due to Melania’s citizenship status. However, when Barron Trump was born on March 20, 2006, in New York, Melania already had her permanent citizenship approved. The first lady got her green card in 2001.

Similar concerns were floating for second lady Usha Vance, who was born to immigrant parents when neither of them were US citizens. Usha Vance holds US citizenship by virtue of being born on US soil. However, when concerns regarding her status were raised, it was made clear that the executive order was not retroactive.

It will come into effect after 30 days of signing. It is from February 20, 2025, thus making children born prior to the order immune to its implication.

The executive order dictates that only children born to parents where one of them is a naturalized citizen or holds a green card will be able to claim their citizenship. The executive order targets children born to parents with temporary visas or who are illegally in the country. This order will essentially dissolve DACA, too.

The details of this executive order will also hinder the green card process of those parents whose children are already US citizens due to birthright law.

If you are born in the U.S., you are a U.S. citizen. Period. The 14th Amendment clearly says so. The Supreme Court has affirmed it for more than 125 years. That’s why I’m suing Pres. Trump to block his unconstitutional executive order purporting to end birthright citizenship. — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) January 21, 2025

As expected, there have been talks of lawsuits against the executive order as it goes against a constitutional decree, and the constitution can not be changed just by an executive order. However, there is a fair chance of this turning into law as Republicans have control of the Senate, the white house, and essentially the Supreme Court. Trump’s government may seek to codify the executive order into law.