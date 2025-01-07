Is Barron Trump A US Citizen? Rumors Rife That Donald Trump Heir Might Be Impacted by Father’s Immigration Plan

Donald Trump’s views on birthright citizenship have always been in the spotlight. This debate goes back to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution which suggests that all the people born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the country, with formerly enslaved individuals also being covered under it.

While it is true that Donald Trump intends to do away with citizenship by birth, the policy he’s trying to implement only applies to children born to parents who are in the United States illegally. Immediately after Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory, a claim surfaced online that his youngest son, Barron Trump, would no longer be treated as a US citizen, especially under the policy that he wanted to implement.

The internet is rife with a viral claim that Melania Trump became a US citizen three months after Barron’s birth, which might take away his citizenship under his proposed immigration policy. But is Barron Trump’s citizenship really on the scale? Read on to find out!

Barron Trump was born to a U.S. citizen father and a mother who officially became a U.S. citizen just 4 months after his birth. pic.twitter.com/Oso347QptR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 8, 2024

It is untrue that Barron is not an American citizen, because Donald Trump, was a lawful permanent resident when Barron was born. The proposed executive order, in store for Trump’s first day of his second term, will see at least one parent of each child as being an American citizen or lawful permanent resident for each of their kids to get US citizenship automatically. It must be noted that the policy is not retroactive.

Furthermore, USA Today fact-checked the claim and reported it to be false and that Barron Trump indeed is a US citizen. This means that his father’s proposed policy will not affect him as it only focuses on future births and does not apply to children born in the US to at least one parent who is already a citizen or lawful permanent resident. When Barron was born, both Donald Trump and Melania Trump met this requirement.

Okay. Even if what you claim is true, Barron Trump is a citizen through his father Donald Trump. An “anchor baby” is one that gains citizenship through being born in the United States, even though both his parents are non-citizens. So, the term is inapplicable. — For Freedom and Liberty (@OneMoreBrian) January 5, 2025

Since it was ratified well over 150 years ago, the 14th Amendment ensures that any baby born in America is a United States citizen. It is part of a policy agenda introduced by Trump: “Agenda 47.” Such a clause “has been badly misinterpreted” by those of the left: “born and subject to the jurisdiction of” the United States. Under this definition, children of those undocumented immigrants living in the United States would not be considered citizens. Barron’s status remains unchanged in case this proposal becomes a law.

Trump said that he would use an executive order on the first day of his second presidential term to end birthright citizenship. The policy would not be retroactive, he added. It will only apply to children born after the policy goes into effect. A proposal requiring at least one parent to be a citizen or lawful permanent resident to automatically grant the child citizenship also was included.

DID YOU KNOW: – Barron Trump is the smartest Trump child, he has an IQ of +170. – He mastered speaking Slovenian, French, Italian, and German. – He is also a legendary chess extraordinaire. Drop a ❤️ for Barron Trump! pic.twitter.com/xZxrPAFsex — Donald J. Trump Reports (@TrumpRealDaily) January 5, 2025

It can be easily said that the accusation against Barron is false because Barron was born on March 20, 2006, in New York. His father, Donald Trump, is and has always been a natural-born citizen. At the time of Barron’s birth, Melania Trump was a lawful permanent resident. She had received her green card in 2001 under the EB-1 program, commonly known as the Einstein visa.

In summary, Barron’s US citizenship is secure under the existing and proposed policies. There is no viable evidence that claims Trump’s Immigration policy would actually impact his son. The 14th Amendment is an integral part of US citizenship, and whatever changes Trump might introduce would be effective only on future cases and not on past ones.