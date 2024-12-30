Donald Trump To Spend a Whopping $100 Billion in His Mass Deportation Plan

Donald Trump is all set to take command of the office in January 2025 and is already making shocking claims. One such movement that is making the rounds is his mass deportation plan and now the cost has come forth causing major concern. However, some reasons justifying this staggering cost and this massive plan have been stated.

To carry out such a massive operation, the cooperation of local law enforcement is required. It is also rumored that this campaign will involve made-for-TV raids designed to induce fear. Former American police officer and immigration official Tom Homan has now proposed a cost for this plan and it is staggering.

4. Mass deportation strategy Trump’s new approach is systematic: • First focus: “We have to get the criminals out”

• Second: People from mental institutions

Tom Homan talked about Donald Trump’s deportation plan to Fox Business recently. Homan estimated the deportation cost to be somewhere around $86 billion. He said,

“Congress needs to fund this deportation operation. It’s going to be expensive, and everybody is focused on how expensive it’s gonna be. We need to understand, it’s gonna be expensive in the beginning, but in the long run it’s going to save billions of dollars in taxpayers’ money.”

An operation like this needs to be perfectly curated. Earlier this year, the American Civil Liberties Union released a memo laying the foundation for Donald Trump’s plan to work. The memo states that the president-elect would need to arrest millions of immigrants, put them in front of the judges for proceedings, and then bear the cost of the follow-up procedures. The organization states that Trump plans to be “far more aggressive” in his second term.

The memo further dissects Donald Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan,

“No part of it has ever operated at anything approaching the scale and speed that Trump’s plan requires. There can be no doubt that Trump would attempt to defy constitutional and other legal protections in service of his draconian goal.”

Not only this, Donald Trump is planning some immense changes to the birthright citizenship criteria. It is reported that once elected, he will refute birthright citizenship by issuing an executive order, jeopardizing a substantial American civil right, The memo further states,

“This would reportedly involve, among other things, ordering agencies to stop issuing Social Security cards and passports to the U.S.-born children of undocumented parents. Members of Congress have also introduced legislation parroting Trump’s rhetoric and purporting to limit citizenship to children born in the United States to parents who are U.S. citizens and certain legal immigrants. If successful, the impact would be massive; almost 4 million school-aged children live with at least one undocumented parent, according to a 2016 study.”

According to the estimates, there are more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US. Donald Trump told the audience at the Turning Point Action’s AmericaFest convention that this would be the largest deportation in American history. The president-elect emphasized that he will be signing a string of executive orders to close the borders “to illegal aliens and stop the invasion” of their country.” Tom Homan has been told to lead the deportation campaign and has stated that resources will be first used to deport criminally active immigrants.