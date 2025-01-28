Is JD and Usha Vance’s Marriage in Trouble? Signs Questioning the Possibilities of Their Relationship Lasting Prop Up

JD and Usha Vance’s marriage is suddenly receiving quite the attention especially after the former got tapped for Vice President. According to his former acquaintance, he has changed quite a bit since he first met Usha at the honored halls of Yale. JD once was a strong ally to the LGTBTQ+ community and even identified himself as a “Never Trumper.”

Usha also used to lean towards the left wing. During the 2016 election, she favored Hillary Clinton over Trump. It is also known that her whole family is Democratic Party supporters. And yet, she earned the first Indian-American Second Lady title after marrying JD. Her friends claimed that Usha was never much into politics, unlike her husband. But now, she is a presumed Republican.

As their love story from Yale transformed over time, so did their political stands. Usha’s friends say that despite differences, she is now “all in,” thanks to her husband’s unwavering loyalty. But does she recognize him anymore, the Ohio native who has dramatically changed over the years?

Although confidantes say that if she wanted to jump ships, she would have already, critics still have their worries. How long will their marriage last? Here are 5 signs that may have some answers.

JD and Usha Vance’s marriage seemingly dealing with major issues

JD has previously disclosed how his difficult upbringing left a long-lasting effect on his life, including his relationship with Usha. In his bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, the VP, detailed, “Even at my best, I’m a delayed explosion.” He added that he was not in therapy, but his wife was the one who kept him in check.

“It’s not that I’ve learned to control myself, but that Usha has learned to manage me,” he admitted. He also confessed that once he lashed out at her after failing a job interview.

Meanwhile, Usha, prior to JD’s 2025 election win, shared that she doesn’t agree with everything her husband and Trump favor. “We are two different people…lots of different backgrounds and interests and things like that, so we come to different conclusions all the time,” she said.

According to many critics, it doesn’t exactly look like a healthy relationship.

JD Vance and Usha Vance are the literal embodiment of the American Dream. A child born in a trailer park to a drug addicted single mother and a child of immigrants have officially become Vice President and Second Lady of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/0N7W9zjOdZ — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 20, 2025

Usha’s career ended after JD Vance got tapped for Vice President

According to a family friend, after JD was tapped as Donald Trump’s running mate, Usha’s career changed overnight. She was working as an attorney but suddenly became her husband’s unofficial advisor. This major sacrifice garnered so much attention that she had to address it herself. During an interview with NBC News, Usha revealed that she simply wanted to keep JD company and that’s what he only asked. “

“To have company, someone to talk to in between and someone to talk to you about things that are either entirely unrelated to the events, or just maybe to get my perception on how a particular rally went,” she said.

However, many warned her about fading into the background of her husband’s rapid career growth. Will it cause a dispute between them later?

A Silent But Noticeable Departure: Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has left her job as a corporate litigator at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a prestigious law firm in San Francisco. Don’t they all say they just want to focus on family when they do things… pic.twitter.com/3MwOhmHFdv — ȺɾìҽӀ (@Prolotario1) July 16, 2024

Usha was subjected to racism after JD Vance began running for Vice President.

As soon as JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump‘s running mate, his wife Usha became a victim of disparaging racist comments. Even the VP himself acknowledged the attack during The Megan Kelly Show. The best-selling author commented, “Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that.”

He was probably referring to Nick Fuentes’ long rant about Usha’s Indian heritage. “JD Vance has a non-white wife, an Indian wife, and a kid named Vivek..,” the white supremacist commented, arguing that someone like him will never honestly support “white identity.”

Critics are worried about how long Usha can digest it before jumping ship.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes attacked JD Vance’s wife for being “Indian” but Vance doesn’t have the balls to criticize Trump for hosting Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. If Vance won’t stand up for his own family, how is he going to stand up for yours?pic.twitter.com/nadiHQap51 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 11, 2024

Usha grew up as a Hindu, but JD Vance is a Christian

Inter-religious marriage isn’t that difficult until it becomes about politics. JD and Usha have very different religious beliefs. The VP was raised as a Christian, while his wife grew up as a Hindu. During their 2014 wedding, they even held different ceremonies to honor both of their cultures and religious traditions.

Later, in 2019, when JD became Catholic, Usha supported him. However, he acknowledged that it brought more responsibility for her. During an interview with Fox News, Usha also admitted that, at times, she and her husband just agreed on a lot of things, like how to raise their child. But the truth is she felt that practicing different religions requires great communication.

Here’s a picture of JD and Usha Vance at their wedding in 2014 Does JD look better with or without a beard? pic.twitter.com/cXbi7QsL1M — Colton Blake 🇺🇸 (@ColtonBlakeX) January 17, 2025

Truly, Indians and Americans should celebrate this incredible picture of JD Vance and Usha Vance wedding in 2014. 💐 pic.twitter.com/9o6la3Osna — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) July 16, 2024

JD Vance loves to be in the spotlight, but what about Usha?

JD and Usha Vance‘s marriage life sparked interest after they officially became the second family in the United States. Their former friends and classmates admit that they are very different, especially since very few thought that Usha would run for office. However, maybe that’s why “they are the perfect combination.” Their acquaintances think that JD loves to be in the spotlight, but Usha does not so much.

While the “opposites attract” trope seems to be bringing them together, it is debatable too. Before JD got tapped for VP, Usha didn’t seem too excited about the possibility. Rather, she said, “I’m not raring to change anything about our lives right now.” After her husband’s nomination, she started receiving too much attention for someone trying to lay low.

Things like that have often led to questions about the health of their marriage. Usha confirmed that she and her husband try their best not to let the negative press affect them. However, JD’s vice presidency will surely reveal the strength of her marriage to Usha.