4 Times JD Vance’s Eyeliner Became an Unexpected Topic of American Internet Debate

Does America’s Vice President JD Vance wear eyeliner? This question has become the next speculation for him amidst being the face of another controversy since he stepped into power. Is it something that has rubbed off from President Donald Trump? Well, we’ll never know! Throughout the 2024 run for the White House and even beyond his inauguration, whether it is due to an online feud with Pope Francis of the Vatican City or claims about new policy or speculations, we love JD Vance, and we love the news that comes to us because of it.

Out of all the on-and-off controversial stories surrounding VP Vance, there’s a silly yet interesting one about him. Can you guess what that could be? It’s the persistent question: Is he wearing eyeliner? Owing to his deep, dark brown eyes, which are often quite expressive, read ahead to find out if this claim about Vance is true or false.

While there’s no official confirmation about it from the man himself, eagle-eyed netizens cannot help but weigh on these dark eyes. Meanwhile, even though there’s no judgment over the fact that several TV presenters and comedians during TikTok sketches apply eyeliner to accentuate their eyes, it is rather the way that he applies the eyeliner that has grabbed the attention.

JD Vance’s gaze at the Republican National Convention first ignited the speculation

As per The List, when JD Vance delivered his first campaign speech in July 2024, despite his brilliant speech at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, people could not get over his dark kohl eyes. A lot of people questioned for the first time if he had eyeliner on. Later, it was Jd Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, who Puck News (via Daily Mail) in August 2024 that her hubby’s dark, thick lashes are “all-natural” and added, “I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.” But her commentary didn’t stop the gossip from growing.

JD Vance’s VP debate look sparked another speculation about using eyeliner

When J.D. Vance stood against Tim Walz at the vice presidential debate in October 2024, his dark lashes once again sparked gossip about applying eyeliner and makeup. One commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Fun inside fact: JD Vance has to do his lil ‘side eye’ thing once every three minutes per the terms of his contract with “L’Oreal Paris ColorLast Eyeliner.”

Later, representative George Santos took to X and clarified that Vance wasn’t, in fact, using makeup at all. “Vance does NOT use [eyeliner],” Santos wrote on X. He further joked that maybe Vance could be using the popular celebrity option Ozempic, which is used to induce weight loss since he looks lean and fit.

JD Vance’s inaugural portrait had those same bold eyes

J.D. Vance’s official portrait, which was first released on Donald Trump’s official website, again sparked a new angle to the existing speculation of a rather off-eyeliner game, which led to funny comments on social media platforms. Alongside the funny comments, a few admirers could not stop gushing about his big, bold eyes and long eyelashes. On the other hand, some nasty netizens continued to claim that VP Vance was using eyeliner to grab attention.

JD Vance apparently pulled off eyeliner like a pro when he reportedly dressed in drag

As per The List, old photos of JD Vance surfaced in August 2024 that purportedly show him in drag at a party during his time at Yale Law School. While it must be an utterly shocking moment for everyone, especially after knowing Donald Trump’s slight dislike towards the LGBTQ+ community. one might not expect to see JD Vance in a dress, blonde wig, and makeup, but he reportedly rocked the look. However, the photos also highlighted his hypocrisy after he frequently voiced his support for proposed anti-drug laws and labelled drag queens “groomers.” on social media.