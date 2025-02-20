The ONE Reason JD Vance Does What He Does—All Thanks to His Wife Usha Vance’s Advice!

It is valuable to have people around you who can ground you and give you good advice. JD Vance would agree.

In a recent statement at CPAC, Vice President JD Vance shared how his wife is amongst many people in his circle who keep him grounded and humble. He explained that from time to time, Usha Vance shares important ideas with him and gives him valuable advice. However, it may not be necessarily right at the time.

Explaining that Vance told how she asked him to be nicer to the people on social media. Though it’s good advice, it’s not something JD would use since there are people who need to be told when they are wrong, the Vice president added.

However, there is one piece of advice Vance said that Usha gave him that he would always follow. He told the audience how, during the campaigning for the election, Usha asked him to “Not let them filter you”.

He said there are political advisors, strategists, and staff who want to present a likable image of you in front of the public, and that might not be your true self. He added that he always stood firm in his beliefs and ideology. He believed in what Trump was saying, and he always moved ahead with that.

This brings back the memories of JD Vance’s stance on “menopausal women” and “childless cat ladies.” We have to wonder if Usha Vance agrees with those views, but we digress.

He quipped how his wife told him to be authentic and be his true self, advice that he takes very seriously.

All eyes on JD Vance, but worth noting that his wife, Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, is brilliant, too. However one feels about JD, his and Usha’s story – meeting at Yale, marrying in both Christian and Hindu faiths, raising 3 kids, is so quintessentially American! pic.twitter.com/vWSAGWcXAp — Renu Mukherjee (@RenuMukherjee1) July 15, 2024

Ever since JD Vance was announced as a running mate for Donald Trump, he has been sharing his rather extreme views with the public. He is known to be very aggressive on social media platform X.Com. He sometimes baits liberals into an argument, too.

His aggressive behavior and his out-there views on free speech and borders were on full display while he was visiting Europe. He berated European leaders for their “liberal” views and shamed them for blocking free speech.

🇺🇲🇷🇴 U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance slams EU officials for cheering after democratic elections were canceled in Romania and for threatening to do the same in Germany and other countries pic.twitter.com/Lj9CQ7jq5P — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) February 14, 2025

He talked about how the shared values of Europe and the US are under threat, and that needs to be stopped. He called for a cancellation of the elections in Romania and silencing people who do not share the same views as the government. He called his decline of free speech.

He then went on to dress down Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for going public with his criticism of President Donald Trump. However, scolding the leader of a free nation to have their opinion and share it publicly is not how free speech works.

JD Vance has been in attack mode ever since his nomination. He has taken over the role of protector of Donald Trump’s extreme views and will not hear anything against him. Maybe the Second Lady has some advice for him on his social cues.