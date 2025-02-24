JD Vance Finally Listens to His Wife’s Advice After a Wild Week – Here’s What Happened!

To say that JD Vance’s online persona is explosive would be an understatement. The Vice President has oftentimes lashed out at people, at times resorting to the likes of name-calling. But, it looks like his wife and Second Lady, Usha Vance, has been able to talk some sense into him as he seems to have finally toned down his antics on social media.

Speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, JD Vance was asked, “What is the best advice Usha has given you?” The Vice President responded by saying, “Well, this is going to be very personal. One piece of advice she gave me a week ago was ‘You should be nicer on social media.’ I don’t know if I’ll take that advice.”

“Some advice is good. Some advice, you know, you don’t have to always take it” JD Vance added.

Notably, since the conversation at CPAC 2025, JD Vance has yet to post anything on X (formerly Twitter), his go-to platform for online rampage. By the looks of it, the Vice President seems to have taken his wife’s advice seriously.

JD Vance had a heartfelt conversation about his wife at the event and went on to share more about Usha Vance, saying, “The best advice Usha ever gave me when it came to politics is ‘Don’t let them filter you.’ And in politics, you got consultants, you got media professionals, you’ve got pollsters. You’ve got a lot of people who try to tell you what to say or how to behave or what to do. Usha said ‘Just be yourself. Be authentic. Go out there and say what’s actually on your mind. Maybe a little nicer from time to time.’ But I think that’s the best advice that she gave me.”

The Vice President further added, “That’s why we take our kids everywhere and that’s why I’m not afraid to make a joke on social media even if it’s sometimes a dad joke. Forgive me all of you who don’t like dad jokes, but you just gotta be yourself. And I think that’s President Trump’s superpower in American politics and that’s probably the best advice that Usha ever gave me. At least on politics.”

President Donald Trump’s appearance at CPAC 2025 was the highlight of the event as it marked his return to the conference as President. Trump, apart from lauding his administration’s achievements and giving a shoutout to his wife, took shots at former President Joe Biden, calling his predecessor “the worst President in the history of our country.”