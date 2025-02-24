Internet Thinks Melania Trump Would ‘Rather Watch Paint Dry’ Than Watch Husband Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech

The Conservative Political Action Conference was held from February 19 to 22 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. It featured several high-profile public and political figures, including President Donald Trump, DOGE head Elon Musk, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Senator Ted Cruz, and Speaker Mike Johnson, among others.

Argentinian President Javier Milei was also a part of the event and presented a chainsaw to Elon Musk. It symbolized his support for the tech mogul’s initiatives to downsize the American government and limit bureaucracy.

The words “Viva la libertad, carajo” were engraved on the chainsaw. It translates to “Long live freedom, damn it.” Musk was seen wielding it on stage. Milei, during his speech, called for the conservatives to keep at their endeavors of downsizing the government, calling it an act of justice.

BREAKING: Elon Musk, who is wearing sunglasses indoors, wields a chainsaw to celebrate the tens of thousands of federal employees he’s fired indiscriminately and without explanation. pic.twitter.com/VMsW1MDmzh — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) February 20, 2025

Donald Trump’s appearance was the highlight of the event as it marked his return to the CPAC as President. Trump seemed to pat his own back, lauding his administration’s achievements during its first month. He took pride in the limitations imposed on the federal bureaucracy and also took jabs at his direct predecessor, Joe Biden.

Donald Trump, in his address, called former President Joe Biden “the worst President in the history of our country” and further claimed that “Every single thing he touched turned to s–t.”

In the same address, Trump name-dropped Melania Trump, saying, “And our great first lady, Melania, is watching us right now on television. So give her a hand. Give her a hand.” The crowd responded with a deafening applause that seemed to move the President.

“Thank you, thank you. Oh, she’s gonna be happy. That’s so nice. We love our first lady, everybody does,” said Donald Trump. The Internet, however, didn’t seem to buy the President’s remark, opining that she would do anything and everything other than watch him on television.

Trump: Our great First Lady… is watching us on television pic.twitter.com/CRBmLwePug — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one netizen said, “Sure she is. I’m sure she’d rather watch paint dry,” while another post read, “She can’t stand to be around him.”

Similar opinions echoed throughout the platform, as one user wrote, “She’s makin’ sure you’re not where she is.” Another user ridiculed the situation, joking that a hologram version of the First Lady would replace her, saying, “we’re gonna get Hologram Melania before this is over.”

The masses seem to be forgetting one thing, though. Melania Trump, right before her husband’s inauguration, made it very clear that she would not be by his side as the First Lady at all times. In fact, she had revealed that she intends to focus on her duties as a mother over everything else.

“My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country.” Incoming first lady @MELANIATRUMP shares why this time will be a little different from the last. pic.twitter.com/EXT2Pq7OVX — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2025

Speaking to Fox News, Melania Trump, said, “My first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. I will be in the White House. When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”