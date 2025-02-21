Elon Musk Is Busy with New Antics While Ex-Girlfriend Begs for His Help with Child’s Medical Emergency

Elon Musk’s strange antic at the CPAC has left people confused. The Tesla CEO, who attended the conference, whipped out a chainsaw on stage during a bizarre moment. This comes after his ex, Grimes, took to social media and confronted him in a public post. The singer claimed that Musk had been ignoring her calls, texts, and emails and that it was impossible for her to get through.

She apologised for the “public” confrontation and revealed that their child was facing a “medical crisis.” The exes share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus. Grimes, however, did not mention which of their child was going through a medical emergency.

In her social media post, the mother of three shared how urgent the situation was! She pointed out that if they don’t receive medical attention soon, they could struggle with a “lifelong impairment.”

Following the public confrontation, Musk made an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Tesla CEO was accompanied by Argentinian President Javier Milei. A strange moment that had people talking at the conference was when Musk was handed a chainsaw on stage.

The billionaire hoisted the machine in the air and waved it around while declaring, “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy.” The 53-year-old also noted how he was now “living the meme.”

The meme that the Tesla CEO referred to was the viral DOGE meme that featured the face of a dog. “DOGE started out as a meme and now it’s real,” he added.

This is a real picture pic.twitter.com/HFSxrpbiju — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

DOGE, founded by Trump’s administration, stands for Department of Government Efficiency. Elon Musk was appointed by the President to head the department. The department will aim to find ways to cut government spending.

At Trump’s inauguration ceremony, the billionaire claimed that he would help cut down $2 trillion of government spending. Musk later rectified his estimate and aimed for a $1 trillion reduction in the spending.

The chainsaw that Elon Musk carried up on stage seemed to be a gift from Milei. Before he went up on stage, the Argentinian leader gifted him the chainsaw, as per BBC. The machine had “Viva la libertad, carajo,” engraved on it, which is also Melei’s slogan. It translates to “Long live liberty, damn it.”

This is priceless! The Donald Trump of Argentina, Javier Milei, who’s presidential election is next month, is seen here weilding a chainsaw to signify his intent to “dismember” socialism!😂😂😂 The people ADORE him!! pic.twitter.com/5GJZuBiuya — Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) September 17, 2023

The chainsaw served as a symbol in the moment because of Milei’s connection to the tool. The Argentinian President used the machine during his 2024 campaign. During his rallies, Milei would whip out the chainsaw while claiming that he would reduce public spending.

All of this comes amid Musk’s ex calling him publicly out several times during this month. Grimes also expressed her frustration at his actions as a parent before reaching out to him on X for help.

The singer revealed how she did not approve of her oldest son being in the public eye. This came after their son X Æ A-Xii accompanied Elon Musk to the Oval Office. Grimes did not seem to be informed about her son’s whereabouts prior to seeing the pictures online. In a post, she thanked fans for “alerting” her to the incident.