Donald Trump Can’t Hold Back—Caught ‘Seething’ Over Musk’s Son’s Wild White House Moment!

Elon Musk’s four-year-old son, X Æ A-12, has set the internet ablaze after his unexpected antics during a White House visit with his father. Musk attended a press conference alongside President Donald Trump. However, it was Musk’s little one who stole the show! And, the reaction of frustration of the 78-year-old Republican leader has erupted on social media!

Musk was at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, to witness Trump sign an executive order that enforces cost-cutting measures across federal agencies. However, as the Tesla CEO answered questions from reporters, his son X was the center of attention. He was seen pulling faces, interrupting his father, and engaging in behavior that had the internet in stitches.

The viral moment that left social media users in disbelief when X was caught picking his nose and wiping it directly onto the Resolute Desk! Well, that’s one of the most historic pieces of furniture in the White House.

X users wasted no time reacting to the unexpected moment. “OMG! Elon’s son just wiped a booger on the desk of the President of the United States,” read a comment. Another one wrote, “I’m watching Elon Musk’s kid pick his nose, eat boogers, and wipe them on Trump’s desk. This is peak entertainment.” Another one joked, “Trump’s face says it all—he looks absolutely seething watching that kid do whatever he wants!”

BREAKING: Trump brings Elon Musk and his son into the Oval Office as he signs an executive order, singlehandedly humanizing children and promoting parenting in front of millions. Normalize this. Kids aren’t burdens—they’re the future.

pic.twitter.com/3m1HYaowER — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 11, 2025

A lot of users found the moment hilarious and were busy spotting the behavior of the little one. However, some others pointed out how visibly annoyed Trump seemed. “There’s no way this isn’t bothering him,” one user wrote. Another comment read, “Trump is probably thinking of an executive order against booger-wiping as we speak.”

The entire scenario gained even more attention when X’s mother, Grimes, wasted no time publicly criticizing Musk for bringing their son to such a formal setting. She took to social media and wrote: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Musk and Grimes, who split in 2022, also share two other children: Techno Mechanicus, 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl, 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗨𝗦𝗔🇺🇸 (@uniteforus)

The press conference was meant to focus on Trump’s executive order. However, it was X Æ A-12’s hilarious antics that are dominating the headlines and attention right now.