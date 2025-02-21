‘No Longer Acceptable’: Grimes Calls Out Elon Musk for ‘Ignoring’ Their Child’s Medical Crisis

Grimes, who shares three children with Elon Musk, is urging him to help out during a medical emergency. The singer took to social media to reveal that the Tesla CEO has been neglecting their child’s health. She also apologised for calling him out “publicly.” She eventually deleted all her original posts after being shadow-banned from the platform.

Elon Musk and Grimes are co-parents to their three children X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Tau Techno Mechanicus, 2. In January 2020, the singer announced that she getting ready to welcome her first child with Elon Musk. They welcomed their first child in May of the same year.

US Weekly reported about the two being romantically linked in 2018. The couple made their red carpet debut in May of the same year. Grimes shared that the Tesla CEO and she had decided to go their separate ways in December 2021. In September 2023, the two welcomed their third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk.

Grimes took matters to social media after her attempts to contact Musk privately were ignored. “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote in the X post.

She expressed the urgency of the situation by noting that the situation required “immediate attention.” She urged Musk to “designate” or even “hire someone” to solve the problem if he did not want to be contacted directly. “This is urgent, Elon,” she concluded the post.

The Canadian singer revealed how the billionaire was not responding to any of her “texts, calls, or emails.” In the post, she mentioned how if the child does not receive medical attention it could lead to a “ lifelong impairment.”

“So I need him to respond, and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” the mother of three wrote in the post. Even though the star did not mention which one of their children was suffering, the internet was left confused by the Musk’s lack of response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)

The star’s post was deleted from the platform which led her to speculate that she might have been “shadow banned,” on the platform. Grimes shared how she was going to delete her posts because they were “not eliciting a response” and just getting shadow banned. “Then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids,” she added.

Grimes also previously lashed out at the father of her children on social media. Elon Musk was seen at the Oval Office where his eldest son with Grimes, X Æ A-Xii accompanied him. The 4-year-old was photographed on Musk’s shoulders while Donald Trump signed an executive order.

Elon Musk’s son tells Trump, “You’re not the President and you need to go away” pic.twitter.com/z3e09vbXBL — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) February 13, 2025

She took to X, to write about her disapproval of the situation. “He should not be in public like this,” she noted. She also thanked the fans for “alerting” her about the incident while sharing that she hadn’t seen it before.