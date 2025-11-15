Wild Rumors About Tiffany Trump That Are Hard to Ignore, Including When Donald Trump Allegedly Mocked Her Looks

Tiffany Trump, one of Donald Trump’s daughters, seems to have a pretty tragic life. A daughter who has been sidelined and holds a tenuous position in the Trump family. Even though it looks like Tiffany has always been overlooked, she hasn’t escaped the paparazzi. Similar to her dad, Tiffany has seen her share of rumors and gossip. There have been talks about her career, love life, and family relationships, and here are the top 5 rumors that she can never escape.

Donald Trump’s least favorite child

According to sources, Tiffany and Donald Trump failed to build a strong and close father-daughter relationship. Unlike her other half-siblings, like Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, she never spent much time in New York.

The distance made it difficult for her to create a loving relationship as she rarely met him. One source told The New York Post that “Tiffany had to settle for a yearly two-week-long visit to Mar-a-Lago. “ Apart from that, one insider told People, about her relationship with Trump, that she “had very little to even do with him.” A former Trump family attorney, Michael Cohen, said that Donald Trump was never excited to meet or hear from Tiffany. “She would call; he’d roll his eyes,” Cohen said on his “Political Beatdown” podcast in 2024.

According to a 2018 People report, Tiffany started seeing even less of her dad after he won the election. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her, and she didn’t feel totally welcome,” a source said.

Trump didn’t even recognize his daughter, Tiffany. And since she’s over 12yo he wasn’t going to bother to give her a second look. Typical MAGA Republican. pic.twitter.com/jgAoBk13v7 — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) July 19, 2024

Tiffany Aspired to be a Musical Star

According to the National Enquirer, Tiffany Trump was just 3 years old when she was determined to taste musical stardom. She “imperiously ordered a piano player to move over so she could sing with him at a Nantucket restaurant” (via FiveThirtyEight). Fourteen years later, she recorded an auto-tuned pop ditty titled “Like a Bird.” Just a few words into the song, and audiences were aware that Tiffany wasn’t the next pop sensation.

After she dropped the track in 2011, Tiffany spoke about her musical aspirations on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” “It’s more of a hobby right now, but we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level,” she said.

No, Tiffany Trump will not sing “Like A Bird” at the inauguration https://t.co/gvKwZzf3cY pic.twitter.com/byLGVbrYrh — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 17, 2017

Ivanka and Donald Trump Mocked Tiffany’s Looks

For years, Donald Trump has been body-shaming women. He even referred to Kim Kardashian as “a little bit large” during her pregnancy with North West in a 2013 “Showbiz Tonight” interview (via The Hill).

Many Politico readers certainly found it easy to trust Madeleine Westerhout, Donald’s former personal assistant, because one of his favorite themes seems to be women’s appearance. He avoided taking pictures with Tiffany Trump because he was embarrassed by her weight, she told reporters. Naturally, Donald insisted to reporters that he had never disparaged his daughter in this way, saying, “I love Tiffany.”

Look at the difference between Trump glaring at Tiffany and gazing at Ivanka. “Party of Family Values,” yeah sure. How do you treat your own daughters this way? GROSS. pic.twitter.com/FfHgusEaeu — Lynnez 🌊♥️🇺🇸 🐸Rib Gone Rogue (@RibGoneRogue) October 23, 2024

Tiffany Was a Part of the Rich Brats’ Instagram Group

Back in 2015, after Donald Trump ran for the presidential election, the media went after Tiffany Trump. It was found that she was associated with a group known as “The Rich Kids of Instagram” or “The Snap Pack.”

Tiffany became infamous for being a party girl hanging out with a gang of wealthy socialites. A group of brats who flaunted their lavish lifestyles on social media before the genre was overstaurated by influencers. embers included Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kyra Kennedy, and post-Impressionist painter Henri Matisse’s great-great-granddaughter Gaia Matisse.

The Daily Mail reported in 2015 that Tiffany and two other rich kids, Andrew Warren and Reya Benitez, “had gotten so out of control during a Jason Derulo concert that security warned them to calm down.”

Fashion Show Attendees Aren’t Fond of Tiffany

It may be a good thing that Tiffany Trump’s internship at Vogue did not result in a career in fashion. Or else it could lead to her villainous beginnings, as la Cruella de Vil. This could have been caused by some negative encounters with others in the field.

When Tiffany wanted an outfit for the Republican National Convention in 2016, her friend Scott Nathan, a photographer, informed The New York Post that designer Michael Schmidt refused to assist her because she was “radioactive.” Months later, Tiffany went to New York Fashion Week, but according to some accounts, she was still not being accepted by the fashion industry.