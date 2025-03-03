Why the Internet Thinks Diddy Is Into Necromancy & Necrophilia—Wild Theories Explained

The wave of speculations around Sean “Diddy” Combs seems like never ending. Online spectators are now talking about why Diddy’s lawyer Anthony Ricco has decided to withdraw from representing the rap mogul. The case involves a series of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracies.

As per RadarOnline it has been revealed that several TikTokers and social media users have been theorizing that Ricco has quit due to an alleged “necromancy charge” in Diddy’s case. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer has filed a motion on Feb 20 to withdraw as one of the six defense attorneys of the Bad Boy Records without explanation.

Ricco wrote in the Manhattan federal court affidavit: “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs. It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.”

I saw Diddy was charged with necromancy and I was like, “I didn’t even know that was illegal.”

Then I saw it was necrophilia and was like, “Damn. Diddy is freakier than we all thought.”

Then I found out one was a lie and the other was because people are illiterate. — Lane (@thecookinglane) February 25, 2025

The lawyer however, did not elaborate the real reason behind why he wanted to step down from the case. Though it has been noted that the decision has come after speaking with Diddy’s lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo.

A user on Tik Tok shared a viral video claiming that Ricco, who previously defended various high-profile criminal cases like that on Osama Bin Laden, has refused to work with Diddy due to a reported necromancy-related case.

The Tik Tok video has now garnered more than one million views, suggesting that the lawyer quit the case because he “could not defend that sorcery.” Several online users took to the comments of the Tik Tok video and shared their personal opinions and tried making sense of the situation.

One of the users commented: “Necromancy in court means tampering with bodily remains, but because there’s not a specific charge, it usually gets charged as necrophilia.” Another person shared: “He does have the black magic tattoo.”

In a separate TikTok video, the influences saw the confusion regarding the terminology being shared about the new Diddy theory. Hence, she shared a video where she discussed the differences between necrophilia and necromancy in relation to black magic

The social media influencer claimed: “Both of them are bad, don’t get me wrong. But I just think it’s very important that you guys recognize the difference between those two things.

“Necromancy is like magic, you know, that’s more supernatural. That’s like magic dealing with dead bodies and corpses, reanimation – that’s necromancy. I don’t know that Diddy is able to do that.

“Now necrophilia, on the other hand, that’s not magic. That’s still sick and disgusting, but that ain’t magic. That’s just people who like to have physical relations with bodies that are no longer alive.

“Now, just judging by Diddy’s track record and the things we already know, does necrophilia surprise me? No. It’s still shocking and disgusting, but that is way more believable than necromancy.”

Diddy was allegedly charged with necromancy and necrophilia. Necromancy is communicating with the dead.

Necrophilia is having sex with dead bodies. This man is really something else. — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) February 26, 2025

Sean “Diddy”, the 54-year-old rapper was arrested in September 2024 on charges related to sex racketeering and trafficking. He is currently in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Sean “Diddy” is awaiting trial as his legal team is reduced to 5 attorneys after Ricco’s departure.

The disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to all accusations and insisted on his innocence. In the United States, necromancy—a technique linked to magic and contact with the dead—has no legal status, and there is currently no concrete proof to back up this allegation.