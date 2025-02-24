P Diddy’s Prison Food “Crawling With Maggots?” Shocking Claim Emerges from New Picture

P Diddy is currently being housed by Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and is awaiting federal trial. While new accusations continue to emerge against the fallen rapper, his lawyers are concerned about his life in the prison, which was being dubbed as “hell on earth” before. The founder of the Bad Boy Records was taken into custody last September in New York. He is facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, in addition to multiple lawsuits from different women alleging sexual assault.

The 55-year-old music mogul has denied the accusations so far and pleaded not guilty. He is currently waiting for a federal court date tentatively scheduled for May 2025. Diddy is currently being held at the MDC, and a photo recently surfaced that questioned the health regulations of the prison.

The picture obtained by Deirdre von Dornum from the Federal Defenders reportedly showed a grim scene at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. According to the Irish Star, the meals being served to the inmates raised health concerns as potatoes and beans appeared infested with tiny white maggots.

Sean Diddy and other inmates’ lawyers lamented a “serious sanitation issue” that endangered their clients’ health after the photo emerged. While speaking to Daily News, Deirdre von Dornum said, “MDC assured us almost a year ago that it had thrown out all the infested food, including beans. This photo, taken on Sunday of a President’s Day weekend, shows there is once again a serious sanitation issue that threatens the health of our clients.”

Meanwhile, Defense solicitor Sabrina Shroff echoed Dornum. According to Mirorr US, Shroff insisted that “maggoty meals” are nothing new at the Metropolitan Detention Center. “Our clients are forced to eat on the margins – the white bread, the rice, food you can check to avoid bugs and vermin,” she said.

Sabrina claimed that the inmates of MDC often hoard bread as the potatoes contain powder and they are “over-watered”. She added that receiving the so-called humane standard is an unattainable hope.

This issue has resurfaced many times now. Diddy‘s lawyers raised the concerns previously as well. His lead defence attorney, Marc Agnifilo, talked about how the Bad Boy Records founder is surviving at MDC. “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” he told reporters, trying to steer attention to the maggot issue.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Detention Center has faced these accusations previously. In March last year, an inmate named Joseph Elias complained that the prison was serving him food “crawling with maggots.” Following his claims, the Bureau of Prisons talked to federal prosecutors handling the case.

They claimed that the staff found “one bag from a particular manufacturer that showed the presence of weevils.” The Bureau seemingly denied intentionally serving all inmates bad food. Instead, they claimed that following Elias’ complaint, the prison threw away all bags from that particular manufacturer.