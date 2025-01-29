P Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Claims He Was Forced to Sleep With a Girl to ‘Prove Loyalty’

P Diddy is once again in the hot water after a new set of accusations against him is sparking outrage. His former assistant, Phillip Pines, alleged that Combs ordered him to sleep with a girl and “prove his loyalty.” He worked with him for only 2 years but continues to deal with the trauma he sustained.

Pines appeared in The Fall of Diddy, an investigation documentary that captures accusations against Diddy and the eyewitness accounts. The former assistant revealed that he worked with him from 2019 to 2021. Once, at a party, Combs asked him to have sex with a female guest. Phillip almost cried while detailing the alleged incident.

“I took a shot with them. That was his way of making sure you felt comfortable,” he recalled, claiming that Diddy himself hosted the party and had been drinking at that time. “He was in rare form…,” Pines said in the documentary that the rapper was feeling wild and forced him to drink more.

Trying to fight back his tears, the former assistant alleged that Sean Diddy said, “Prove your loyalty to me, king.” He claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder then grabbed his shoulders and began giving him a massage. While talking about it in the documentary, Phillip said that it felt like a coach who is encouraging his players to “enter the game.”

The ex-assistant claimed, “Combs handed me a condom,” before pushing him towards a girl who was sitting on the couch. “What, is this fun for him?…Is he that gone?” Pines said that this is how he felt at that moment. He froze, had no idea what exactly was happening, and questioned Diddy’s sanity.

Phillip continued that the girl consented to have sex with him, but he was too shocked. He admitted that he ran out of the room after “performing for a little bit.” He felt like he could no longer face Diddy. When asked why Pines didn’t refuse initially, Pines’ eyes filled with fear. “I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing,” he said.

In The Fall of Diddy, he claimed that the alleged incident changed his life because he is unable to “recover from it.” Pines added, “I come from a Christian background and I lean on those morals heavily.” He confessed that he continues to feel a “great sense of remorse” to this day.

However, Combs has lashed out against the claims made in the documentary, especially his former assistant’s statement. His legal team stated, “These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context.” According to Mirror US, Diddy’s attorneys lamented that these “fabricated accusations” have made it impossible for Combs to present facts.

The legal team emphasized that Combs would not personally respond to these “publicity stunts,” claiming that the accusations against him are “pure fiction.”