Diddy’s New Documentary Trailer Uncovers Shocking Allegations

Diddy, the music mogul, is awaiting his trial this upcoming May. Meanwhile, adding more to his disgrace, disturbing claims have emerged from the new documentary trailer Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Peacock has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary, which throws light into the controversial life and alleged crimes of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The 90-minute special will be going on air on January 14th. The trailer has some startling revelations from individuals in Diddy’s inner circle, including his former bodyguard, intern, producer, and makeup artist.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there were cameras,” says one of the interviewees in the trailer. The documentary promises to provide “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

The film also interviews a childhood friend, a former bodyguard, a winner of Diddy’s music competition series Making the Band, and producer-singer Al B. Sure!, who worked with Diddy at Uptown Records and once dated Kim Porter before Diddy. Moreover, the documentary even captures never-before-seen footage of Combs partying at home and in the studio.

An anonymous interviewee alleges disturbing details about Diddy’s private life: “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while, and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Any time a studio or any room is red, he’s making love and s–. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

The documentary is arriving at a moment when Diddy is all tied up in his legal battles. Combs, currently incarcerated in Brooklyn, is facing charges including sex trafficking and racketeering stemming from allegations of rape, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct happening for over three decades. The Department of Homeland Security raided his home, and he was arrested following a grand jury indictment. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges from 2024. The much-awaited trial is scheduled for May 5th.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is one of the many projects that initiate a discussion into the troubling allegations against the defamed music mogul. Netflix is producing a docuseries spearheaded by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. ID and Max are working on a multi-part exposé following their success with Quiet on Set, a Nickelodeon exposé.

As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens flooded the post with comments. One user wrote on X, “No one is above law. Diddy is a pervert and a disgusting human being.” On the other hand, one user on YouTube wrote, “How is he ever going to get a fair trial with all this.” Another comment read, “The start of many docs about this.”

Ample Entertainment, Blink Films, and FGW Productions produce the Peacock special. The executive producers include Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Sumit David, Stephanie Frederic, Laura Jones, and Justine Kershaw.