Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Reveals He Got 'Really Physical' With Exes Cassie and Kim: "I’ve Seen Him..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In May of this year, Roger Bonds, a former bodyguard of the controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, shared unsettling details about the rapper following the viral resurfacing of a 2016 video showing Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Bonds discussed his time working with Combs during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he also reflected on his reaction to the disturbing footage. He went on to reveal that he had witnessed Combs become violent with both Ventura and the late Kim Porter on multiple occasions—at least four or five times.

Diddy on November 8, 2023, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ricky Vigil M)

During the conversation with the host, Bonds said, “I’ve seen him get really physical. I’ve seen him grab them up. I had seen some wrestling and punching matches.” Bonds also mentioned that Porter finally called him out one day: “She told him, ‘I wanna see you explain to the media that scratch I’m a put ‘cross your face if you put your hands on me again.' She realized what he had to explain meant more to him than anything." As reported by NME, the former bodyguard also spoke about the viral CCTV footage and said, “It didn’t surprise me when I saw it because I’ve seen things of this nature before."

Bonds added, “It’s a deeper anger when you’re punching on a woman in that manner. I think it’s understood if you had a problem with one woman, but if you have a problem with every woman that you’re dealing with, I think that problem is inside of you.” Bonds criticized Combs’ apology video, saying it felt insincere since he never mentioned Ventura by name, showing a lack of true humility: "I think he said what people wanted to hear and not what needed to be said. If this [were] a one-time incident, I’d say, ‘Accept his apology.'” Bonds also labeled the rapper as a 'king manipulator' who is all about money and power.

Bonds also speculated that Combs knew about the hotel's security cameras and thought he could get his hands on the footage. The rapper allegedly paid $50,000 for it, according to Ventura's lawsuit. However, as reported by the New York Post, Bonds implied that Combs was unaware that the hotel had also given Ventura a copy of the footage. The former bodyguard had his doubts when asked if Combs should be imprisoned, stating that the rapper would benefit more from help than from jail time. Rehabilitation, the bodyguard argued, should be the starting point.

Bonds further claimed that Combs should have been honest with himself and must have acknowledged that he needed help, as reported by The Sun. Meanwhile, in March of this year, Combs' properties in Miami and LA were raided by U.S. Homeland Security as part of a multi-state sex trafficking probe. His representative at the time called the raid an unnecessary display of force and hostility, insisting that he was innocent and would continue fighting to clear his name. Following the raid, he was arrested and is currently awaiting trial while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.