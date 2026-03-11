Whoopi Goldberg Suggests Trump’s Iran Operations Are Shifting Focus from Epstein Files and Nancy Guthrie Case

Whoopi Goldberg has raised concerns after commenting on President Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran. She mentioned that the ongoing escalation in Iran is a distraction intended to shift attention away from the Epstein files and the Nancy Guthrie case.

In the latest episode of ABC’s The View, Goldberg agreed with the opinion of her co-host on the show, saying new developments keep emerging. She explained that the previous day, she wondered why people weren’t discussing about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping case and the Epstein files.

WATCH: An unhinged Whoopi Goldberg tells viewers that President Trump’s actions in Iran are simply intended to distract from the Nancy Guthrie case and Jeffery Epstein pic.twitter.com/SyfA0mivuq — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 11, 2026

She emphasized that these issues are still ongoing. But the war with the Islamic Republic kept them so “worked up that we are unable to see anything else.” Goldberg then played a clip of Senator Lindsey Graham, in which he made aggressive remarks about Iran. He said, “You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks. We’re gonna blow the hell out of these people. This regime is seconds in a death row now. It is going to be on its knees.”

Likewise, Pete Hegseth had also confirmed in a briefing that the United States is winning the war. Though Iran had posed a significant challenge to Trump with their mosaic defense, he believes that Operation Epic Fury will be a huge success because the operation began earlier than planned.

Nancy Guthrie had gone missing from her house, leaving her family members and the authorities perplexed. Though Chris Nanos, Pima County Sheriff, had given a positive update, they too ran into a dead end, because they could not get enough evidence on the suspect.

NEW: Veteran homicide investigator Paul Ciolino says he does *not* think Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped, says the FBI has “got nothing.” Ciolino has previously worked with 48 Hours and CBS News. “I don’t think she was kidnapped…” “When you see the FBI on the roof a week later… pic.twitter.com/n9fKaJVptB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026

Similarly, the Epstein files were released in late January 2026, but not a single major arrest has been made. Some observers noted how Donald Trump had past association with Jeffrey Epstein. The criticism grew stronger when former Prince Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday.

In a previous episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg called out Trump’s decision to deploy more troops to Iran. She said, “Basically, we are sending people in to lose their lives.” She explained that she had seen instances from the war in Afghanistan, yet “they decided to do it anyway.”

The Sister Act actress continued that the United States has once again found itself in a similar situation, “where someone who doesn’t seem to care that human beings are being sent to war.” She pointed out that his children are not going to the front lines.