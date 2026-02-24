Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Case- Sheriff Clarifies “No Evidence” on Suspect

Just days after an update in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping case, the investigation took another turn. The Pima County sheriff provided new information about the suspect involved in her disappearance. While authorities continue to investigate the case, officials said there is limited confirmed evidence at this time.

According to PEOPLE, Chris Nanos, the Pima County sheriff, told the outlet that there had been a report about a man seen at her residence on Feb. 23, 2026, and that a person appearing earlier this month could be the same individual.

He shot down the report, stating that “there is no evidence to support” that the video footage was from the same day. Nanos said the evidence currently available is “speculative at best” and confirmed it will remain part of the ongoing investigation. He also addressed whether the masked individual could have returned on a different day.

Statement regarding doorbell surveillance footage in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation – pic.twitter.com/JZhd3i8Wx5 — Pima County Sheriff’s Department (@PimaSheriff) February 24, 2026

Chris Nanos said it is possible the masked suspect returned on a different day. He supported his claim by noting that the individual was not wearing a backpack or a gun holster in one of the images. The Pima County sheriff added:

“We just don’t have evidence to support when each image was taken… There is no date or timestamp and we are still investigating it.”

In a new report, the Sheriff’s Department released a statement addressing the uncertainty surrounding the doorbell images. Nanos noted that images released earlier showed the individual wearing different attire, including a backpack. The lack of a timestamp has complicated the investigation.

As a result, authorities said they are working with limited confirmed evidence, creating another challenge in the case. The report stated that the investigation will be guided strictly by verifiable evidence and established facts. Officials emphasized that it will not proceed based on speculation or a hunch.

BREAKING: The Local Sheriff says the DNA found INSIDE of Nancy Guthrie’s HOME does not belong to ANYONE in the GUTHRIE FAMILY 🚨 It’s not the DNA of ANYONE “IN CLOSE CONTACT TO HER” either… that includes WORKERS AT THE HOUSE 🚨 Could this CRACK THE CASE? 💣 pic.twitter.com/7053cVU2UQ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 14, 2026

In the same report by PEOPLE, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said detectives reviewed the retrieved footage thoroughly. Investigators worked to identify the items seen in the video and where they may have been purchased, including an Ozark backpack.

Authorities also visited several gun and ammunition shops in the region after the individual was seen holstering a firearm. Officials said they have reviewed thousands of hours of video footage collected from the Tucson area.

Previously, authorities detained two individuals in connection with the investigation, but they were released due to a lack of evidence. As of now, officials are canvassing Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood but have not disclosed any new updates.