Ex-FBI Agent Believes ‘Personal Grievance’ May Have Played a Role in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

Nearly three weeks after Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home in Arizona, former FBI agent Jonny Grusing shared his opinion about the mysterious case.

Grusing, who worked in the FBI’s Denver Division for 25 years and wrote The Devil I Knew: Unmasking a Serial Killer, about the Scott Kimball criminal case, suggested that investigators should look at a potential new angle in the Nancy Guthrie missing case.

Speaking about the man seen in the doorbell camera footage released by authorities, Grusing said, per Fox News, “The first thing he does is with his glove, and with his glove, it doesn’t look like he’s trying to take [the camera] off. It looks like he’s trying to cover it with his right hand.”

“And then he looks down, he looks around, and he gets the branches, and he puts the branches up in front of it,” he noted.

🚨 JUST IN: Authorities believe the suspect involved in the search for Nancy Guthrie TAMPERED with the front door camera, per new images released by FBI Director Kash Patel “This had been corrupted or inaccessible.” TERRIFYING photos. pic.twitter.com/s3qzc8kk38 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 10, 2026



“Is there a chance, since we don’t have audio, that he is either knocking on the door loudly or that he has pressed the ring doorbell, [that] he’s trying to get Nancy to answer the door, and he’s shielding himself from being seen as a masked person, so she will, in her confusion, open the door?” Grusing asked.

The former FBI agent shared that if that angle was to be believed, the suspect probably did not visit Nancy’s home with the intention of robbery. Grusing also said that it was unlikely that the man mistakenly showed up at the wrong address since Nancy’s house is located in a sprawling residential area.

He then theorized that the suspect seemingly had a personal grievance against Nancy Guthrie, and may have lured her onto the porch. This theory is also in-line with investigators finding blood on the front porch and the driveway of the elderly woman’s home.

Reports suggest that the suspect allegedly wore a gun in a Walmart holster on the front of his body. Grusing highlighted that it was not “tactically sound” and observed that it would have been difficult for the man to fire the gun while wearing the gloves. He believed that the weapon may have only been a prop to scare Nancy.

“So, if the gun’s a prop, if he’s shielding himself from being seen, if he’s actually ringing the doorbell or knocking on the door, getting her to come, he wants to confront her about something in my opinion,” Grusing noted.

The former FBI officer further theorized that something must have gone awry during Nancy’s interaction with the suspect, that prompted him to remove her from her home. He also eyed the possibility that Nancy may have identified the suspect causing panic.

However, Grusing said he would not speculate about the nature and reason of grievance someone might have against Nancy. The ex-official also ruled out the kidnap-for-ransom theory because the alleged abductors never reached out to the Guthrie family with any monetary demands.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI releases photos of person of interest in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance pic.twitter.com/CljW2dE6wA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 10, 2026



Jonny Grusing also clarified that he only shared the theories based on information available to public, with the hope that the theory might jog the memory of anyone who could help in the search for the missing woman.

He also urged members of the public to remember if they ever heard someone saying they were wronged by a person fitting the description of Nancy Guthrie. “It’s hard to be an expert in human behavior because it’s so unique to that person,” Grusing said.

“You know, I’m just trying to use the experiences of different cases and trying to apply any sort of logic to this in the hopes that someone from the public who has thought it might be someone they know whether it’s his family or whether now it’s a coworker or friend or associate or whatever, to put that one puzzle piece together that says, ‘Yes, and now I think it could be him,'” he added.

Despite ongoing search efforts, Nancy Guthrie’s condition and whereabouts remain unknown as of February 21, 2026. Previous requests from her family seeking “proof of life” have also failed to produce any definitive results.