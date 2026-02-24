New Doorbell Image in Nancy Guthrie Case Raises More Chilling Questions

Fox News Digital received new information in Nancy Guthrie‘s case from a source close to the investigation. The FBI released new doorbell images to the outlet. According to the source, one of the images that was captured by Guthrie’s doorbell camera might be from an earlier day. This suggests that the individual (or individuals) who abducted Guthrie likely scouted the house ahead of February 1, 2026.

The source refused to identify which day the image from the previous day was acquired. They cited the sanctity of an active investigation as the reason for not being able to provide the information. The scouting incident was first reported by ABC, which attributed the information to an unknown source.

These two photos of the Nancy Guthrie suspect were taken on different days, sources confirm to me and @LibbeyDean_ – indicating the suspect appears to have visited Guthrie’s house before the kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/0sC1nmVhYl — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 24, 2026

Authorities have asked neighbors to review footage from their home security cameras for the entirety of January. They have been requested to pay close attention to clips from January 11, and around the time of her disappearance, i.e., January 31 and February 1.

Casing the house before kidnapping the mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie indicates that it was not an impulsive decision. There were traces of blood found on her front porch, which was a match for Nancy Guthrie.

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack talked about the case. He focused on the casing of Guthrie’s Arizona residence from which she was abducted.

He said, “The suspect in this case may have thought they were being careful. But appearing twice on camera while trying to avoid identification isn’t careful. That’s exposure. And right now, investigators are working very hard to close that gap.”

Guthrie’s doorbell camera was offline at 1:47 a.m. on the day of her abduction. It registered movement around 2:12 AM, but did not record anyone.

🚨 NANCY GUTHRIE’S GOOGLE NEST DOORBELL WAS OFFLINE – FBI STILL GOT THE VIDEO Read this slowly. Nancy Guthrie’s Google Nest doorbell had been taken, disconnected, and off the home’s Wi-Fi.

There was no active cloud connection.

No live feed.

No upload in progress. Yet… pic.twitter.com/0Ci9iYueMF — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 12, 2026

After the publication of the Fox article, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a statement. It said, “We are aware that doorbell images released earlier in the investigation depict a suspect in different stages of attire, including with and without a backpack. There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

Speculations have also run wild about whether the two figures (one with the backpack, and one without) are even the same person. Due to the difference in clothing and the lack of a backpack, some observers have suggested that the individual captured by the camera might be two different people.