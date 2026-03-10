Pete Hegseth Says Trump is Winning the War Against Iran

The US-Iran war continues to intensify as the death toll continues to rise. Despite the heavy escalation, putting the entire Middle East region into chaos, Pete Hegseth says that President Donald Trump will end the war soon. After all, the United States is going to commence the next phase of intense attack on Tehran.

According to The Guardian, the US Defense Secretary organised a joint briefing with General Dan Caine at the Pentagon. He brought forward the nuclear bomb threat, stating that the Islamic Republic is burning the midnight oil to get its hands on nuclear weapons.

BREAKING — Trump: “Based on what Jared Kushner told me I Thought Iran Would Attack Us. The blame game starts, it will be epic with hire and fire in Washington. Launching a war you cannot win based on what Jared Kushner told you is some level Shit. pic.twitter.com/8CMXQTw6FZ — The Kremlin (@The_Kremlinn) March 10, 2026

However, he reassured that Donald Trump “will never allow it.” Hegseth continued that Iran knows that their military is being systematically degraded, and as of now, it stands alone and is losing the war. He affirms that America is winning the war and is planning its next move to “permanently deny Iran nuclear weapons forever.”

“We will not relent until the enemy is totally and entirely defeated,” the Defense Secretary added. He confirmed that the United States will now commence the “most intense day of strikes” as Tehran struggles to fire its weapons.

Later, during the briefing, General Dan Caine paid his respects to the US personnel who died during Iran’s missile strike. He then gave an update on the ongoing conflict that has spiralled out of control, stating America has destroyed missiles and drones that posed a threat to them. Caine added,

“Ballistic missile attacks continue to trend downwards, down 90% from when we started.”

Pete Hegseth added to Caine’s statement, claiming that they are carrying out the ongoing military campaign with great success. He remarked that they have evidence of the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missiles and drones being degraded. He commented on Iran attacking nearby Middle Eastern regions, calling their chaotic plan a “big mistake” and saying it will come back to haunt them.

The Defense Secretary also discussed that “no nation takes more precautions to ensure there is never targeting of civilians than the USA.” He blamed Tehran for deliberately targeting civilians, even moving their military equipments into civilian areas.

BREAKING: France’s former PM Dominique de Villepin calls for sanctions against Israel and the US over their attacks on Iran: “We say clearly to the United States that their war against Iran is illegal, illegitimate, and dangerous.” 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/VR3OFaG4tQ — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 8, 2026

Nevertheless, the US is trying to keep its casualties to a minimum, providing them with every possible resource to properly defend themselves on the front lines. He assured that once the war is over, the aftermath of the conflict will be in their favor, ending the nearly fifty-year nuclear blackmail.

Shortly before concluding the briefing, Pete Hegseth warned Tehran. He claimed that if the Islamic Republic attempts to block the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz, then Trump will hit them “twenty times as hard.”

With the war continuing to escalate, Iran accuses the US and Israel of environmental crime, as their persistent attacks caused a black sky and acid rain across the country. They mentioned that the severe attacks led to the release of hazardous compounds, causing severe air pollution and serious health risks.