President Donald Trump seems to be quite pleased with himself as he boasted about the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran, saying these are exciting times, as US personnel are losing lives in the war.

Despite claiming that they are in complete control of the situation, the President confessed that Operation Epic Fury commenced earlier than it was supposed to.

During an exclusive interview with TIME magazine, the 79-year-old expressed his suspicion that Iran was preparing to attack the US and Israel. He believed they had positioned themselves in a more advantageous position, as they had positioned a carrier strike group in the region, with another one on its way.

Donald Trump’s apparent displeasure during a March 3, 2026, White House briefing, amid reports of six US soldiers killed in an Iranian retaliatory missile strike on a Kuwait base, following US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that began on February 28. pic.twitter.com/K9Gsbcc60f — Monetization Crypto (@247able) March 3, 2026

Trump also expressed his annoyance over Iranian negotiators showcasing urgency to reach a deal. He mentioned they had proposed to meet again within a week. “When I heard that, I said, you know, they’re going to hit first,” the President shared.

Later, in the interview, Trump revealed how he made the decision to launch a decapitation strike against the current Tehran regime. Trump acknowledged, “We went way early. We were going to do it in another week.”

The surprise attack took Tehran by surprise, as the joint military strikes by the United States and Israel killed their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ideal candidates who could have taken over the country were also killed.

Trump said, “I’ve killed all their leaders. That room is gone.” The military strikes inflicted even more damage to the civilian lives as one of the missiles hit a girls’ school, killing 150 students. The interviewer also asked the President about the retaliatory strikes that Iran is conducting across the Middle Eastern region.

Furthermore, they checked whether Americans should be worried about similar attacks at home. Donald Trump acknowledged the possibility and stated that citizens worry about it every time, and that it is normal to expect some things.

He said, “We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

While Trump had claimed to end the US’ legacy of wars, he had made a shocking claim about peace when he was hellbent on taking over Greenland. Likewise, he has shown no remorse, as he had previously stated that more American lives would be lost in the war against the Islamic Republic.

while our world and our country is on fire and our fallen heroes have come home, please note with Donald Trump was doing bragging about his hideous gold curtains while Obama woke up in the middle of the night to go in honor the fallen soldiers pic.twitter.com/EO9ItxMCN7 — A.Y.2 (@nitanita1214) March 6, 2026

According to reports from The Guardian, Trump uploaded another video, promising to avenge the three deaths after the initial strikes on Iran. He mourned the loss of the brave lives sacrificed for their nation, but said they needed to continue on their righteous mission for which the soldiers gave their lives.

Trump warned, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is likely to be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.” With the war not nearing its end anytime soon, American citizens are hellbent on sending Barron Trump to Tehran to fight for his homecountry.