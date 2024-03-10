Whoopi Goldberg Shared How She Found Out Who Was Leaking Gossip On 'The View'

On a recent episode of The View, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar hinted at a clever strategy they employed to discover who leaked gossip about them in the media. According to a report by HuffPost, Goldberg confessed during the segment that she had intentionally circulated false stories in the past to identify the individuals responsible for spreading rumors. The conversation about gossip took an intriguing turn when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned a tactic for exposing gossipers. It was at this point that Goldberg revealed her familiarity with such a method, suggesting that she and Behar used similar tactics in the past.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Noam Galai

During Thursday's episode of the popular daytime talk show, Goldberg kicked off a segment called Hot Topics focusing on the merits of gossip. Despite Goldberg's repeated assertions that she abstains from and disapproves of gossiping, her co-host Sunny Hostin admitted to indulging in a bit of gossip herself. Furthermore, Griffin said, “What you can do is you can plant false information and see if it makes its way around." Upon hearing this, Goldberg turned to Behar and said, “Yes, we have done that. We did that to see who was talking.” Behar seemed puzzled by Goldberg's comments at first, but it didn't take long for her to recollect the situation.

As Goldberg made her statement, Behar just said "Oh," attempting to maintain a straight face. Hostin was intrigued by Goldberg's revelation and wanted to hear the full story, as per Decider's report. However, Goldberg and Behar chose not to elaborate further, leaving it unclear whether the EGOT winner was referring to a past colleague, former co-host, or a current member of the show's staff. Behar added that she had been "sworn to secrecy," resisting pressure from Griffin and Hostin to share more details.

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals How She Uncovered Who On ‘The View’ Was Leaking Gossip https://t.co/RUwwzAJfrO — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 2, 2024

Additionally, Goldberg, who rose to prominence as an actor in the early eighties, opened up about her views on gossiping. She highlighted the detrimental impact that rumors and speculation can have on celebrities. The Academy Award winner made her stance on the matter crystal clear during a heated discussion with the panel, including Behar. Their conversation was sparked by a new study suggesting that gossiping may have its benefits, as detailed by the Daily Mail. Goldberg read, "Researchers claim it can help people collaborate better as a group and give the gossipers social power and provide useful information about someone as long as the gossip is honest."

Meanwhile, in a curious incident last month, Hostin and Behar were seen exchanging notes during the recording of the talk show. Goldberg, while discussing a wedding story, suddenly paused and glanced over at her colleagues. Griffin asked, “You guys are passing notes on television?” Goldberg then asked that Hostin and Behar share their notes with the rest of the group, but they declined. Hostin also confessed that her discussions with Behar tend to be inappropriate. However, it seems that many fans are aware that Behar isn't always the best at keeping secrets.