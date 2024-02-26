After Much Speculation, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s Fiery Golden Globes Gossip Finally Confirmed

The manufactured drama surrounding Selena Gomez, during the Golden Globes, reached an unbearable level on the internet. As the 31-year-old leaned in to tell Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller something private at the star-studded ceremony, Swift gasped in horror and placed her palm to her face, as seen in a social media video that went viral. Fans created a plethora of opinions about what they were talking about when People published an extended version of their encounter on Instagram.

However, Gomez cleared the air by commenting on a post on social media. Last Month, E! News shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read, "At tea time, we'd love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at this year's #GoldenGlobes." Gomez replied to the post, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s [anyone's] business." It has now come to light that Swift's astonished response to Selena's conversation about a couple was a reaction to her co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

meryl streep and martin short are my tv parents pic.twitter.com/UYMEEq7DQ6 — maisie | in search of the ANTIDOTE 🤍 (@flxtchlor) February 23, 2024

As reported by The Mirror, the Hollywood titans have been the subject of weeks' worth of rumors about their relationship. However, after appearing in public on Wednesday in Santa Monica, they fueled rumors that they were more than just pals. A source recently revealed to People, "They were really enjoying their meal and having a blast the whole time." The group "couldn't have been having a better time," the insider continued, adding that there was "lots of laughing." In an interview with Bill Maher's podcast Club Random on January 28, Short addressed rumors that he and Streep were dating and shattered any optimism that fans may have had. He said, "We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends." Maher responded, "Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple. It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie."

Only Martin Short would say “bye kid” to Meryl Streep 😂😭😭 https://t.co/VQdSNUJ11x — 🚶🏻‍♀️ (@onlypleas) February 23, 2024

The timing made sense as well; in October, it was revealed that Streep and her longtime husband, Don Gummer, had discreetly split up. Her rep informed People, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." Throughout the Only Murders press tour, the duo didn't stop offering uplifting and humorous moments. One such instance was when Streep playfully pushed Short's face away at the AFI Awards after the Globes. Fans are now even more enamored with the combo. Even though they are not romantically involved, Short expressed how terrified he was to collaborate with Streep. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, at FYC Short revealed, "I will tell you honestly, I’ve known Meryl a little bit through the years but on the first day of shooting, I was a little unusually nervous for me, because I was thinking, ‘I’m doing a two-person scene with Meryl Streep’". As it happens, the sentiment was shared, as he further went on to add, "Meryl said to me, ‘OK, so my nerves are now down to half.’ So I guess she was nervous working with me."