White Woman Spits on Black Neighbor Over Parking Dispute – Then Tries to Play Victim in Chilling Confrontation Caught on Camera

A woman did the unimaginable during a furious dispute over the parking space. In a widely circulated video, a white woman and a Black woman off-camera were arguing about who had the right to park in a specific place until things took a drastic turn.

“She doesn’t need to park here,” the white driver says. “I don’t know. Look, she’s on the yellow line. I’m on the yellow line,” the Black woman replies. “Slim, go over there,” the Black woman remarks to a bystander. “What do you see? Both of us parked on the yellow line, but because she lives here, exactly. You’re not supposed to park here either, but because she lives there.”

“Don’t park here! Don’t park up against my car,” the white woman shouts. As the angry driver rushes at her, the Black woman yells, “Please stay six feet away, coronavirus.” “You’re a Karen.” The white woman spits in her face at that point, and she instantly pushes her away, sending the white woman falling.

“Back away! She’s spitting my face,” the person recording said. “You saw that! I got you on camera, I got you on camera. I did not spit in your face. I got you, you’re a b—h! You spit in my face, you spit in my face. Six feet away!”

The white woman denies that she expectorated toward her and then declares, “I’m calling the cops.”

“She went from aggressive to victim so quick,” one internet user wrote. “Call the cops, I got it on camera,” said the Black woman. “I got it on camera. I got it on camera. You want me to call the cops? Call the cops, I got it on camera. You saw her come in my face?”

“Almost knocked that privilege right out of her. Nice job!” wrote one viewer. “If you spit on someone, you deserve to get rocked,” wrote another. Racism isn’t new in the US, and over the past few years, the cases have only risen.

Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon says white Christian parents need to have “the talk” with their children about avoiding black people: “It is actually a failure of your parental duty … if you lie to them and you say all people and all races of people in our country are… pic.twitter.com/GwUksCJ0aE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 9, 2025

Some time back, a far-right Christian nationalist pastor who has previously generated controversy for his views on social and cultural issues ignited online controversy once more. He claimed that white parents should teach their kids that interacting with Black strangers puts them in greater danger than interacting with white strangers.

Joel Webbon, the senior pastor of Covenant Bible Church in Austin, Texas, delivered these remarks in the Sept. 8 episode of a podcast produced by Right Response Ministries, a Christian nationalist website that he founded.

“If you’re a Christian white parent who loves the Lord and loves your children, you need to have ‘The Talk,’” said Webbon. “‘The Talk’ that we’re referencing is the talk that takes your children, according to their maturity, at the proper time, the appropriate time, and says, there are certain parts of town that you cannot go. And there are certain people that you cannot be around.”