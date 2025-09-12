“Stupid Monkeys” – White Man Caught on Video Screaming Racist Slurs at Two Black Teens Raising Money for Church

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of verbal abuse and racial slurs.

An altercation between a white man and two black teens in the parking lot of a Bob Evans restaurant has left netizens infuriated. The incident that was caught on camera has left people to label the man as “racist.”

The incident in Brownville, Indiana, has shocked the internet with the grown man’s behavior toward the two teens. It unfolded when the two teenagers decided to raise money for their church by selling candy.

The two young men decided to approach the white man as a potential helping hand for the fundraiser. The simple exchange escalated when the man called the teenagers the n-word. He then went on to call them “stupid f—— monkeys.”

A clip posted to TikTok shows one of the teenagers trying to reason with the white man after he started abusing them verbally. “I said God bless you on a great day. And you said, ‘Get the f— away from my family,’” one of them can be heard saying in the video.

The man then goes on to utter a string of crude words directed at the young men. He didn’t stop there. He then can be heard provoking the teenagers to get into a physical fight with him. All the while, the man’s own child stood witness to the whole situation unfolding, according to Atlanta Black Star.

“Get the f–k on down the road, dude. You’re selling candy for drugs, fool,” the man can be heard saying. He then accuses the young boys of carrying guns. The man takes it one step further by challenging them to a fistfight. He also provokes them to “go on down under the bridge.”

The man goes on to label the boys as “nappy a– heads.” Things escalate even further when he makes an attempt to defend his pronunciation of the n-word. “I don’t care, if you all m———— b—- if it’s ‘a’ or hard ‘r,’” he can be heard screaming in the video.

One of the teenagers then ends up revealing exactly what it was that set the man off on his aggressive rant. “I said God bless you, and you give me all this extra s—,” the young man can be heard saying in the video. He then warned the teenagers not to touch him or else the “n-word’s gonna go up in the m———–!”

Several users were left fuming because the video sided with the teenagers. “Throw hands? He’s outta breath standing up,” one commented under the photo. “The adult was very wrong in this situation,” another noted.

“Wow, he is a despicable, racist human being. And unfortunately, he will raise his kids to be racists just like him,” a third added.