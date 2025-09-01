“You’re Getting Fired” – Black TikToker Turns the Tables on White Man Who Kept Using N-Word During Livestream

A Black TikToker has shut down a racist troll during a livestream. Tamo was talking about Pokémon cards and video games, and a white man brought up the n-word repeatedly to troll him.

Tamo turned the tables while the man was harassing him. He posted a video on Sunday addressing the troll. His video has received 11 million views along with 3 million likes. He stated that the racist “picked the wrong person.”

Interestingly, the white man, who’s a racist, is not a person hiding behind a fake account but a creator with 111K followers on TikTok. Tamo clapped back at the racist, saying, “Guess what? You’re gonna get kicked out of the United States Navy.”

“You know how they tell us that we should be careful what we do on social media, because there could be real-life consequences. Hi, my name is a real-life consequence,” the Black TikToker said, as mentioned by Atlanta Black Star. He tracked down the racist and also found all the evidence he’d need to end this man’s military career.

Leaving a controversial digital footprint can backfire for many people who are mean and troll others. Moreover, he shared his plan to send the clips to the Navy inspector general and his Black co-workers.

He’d go as far as sending the clips to the church this man goes to! Tamo added that there isn’t anything the white man can do to stop him. He also stated he won’t accept his apology either. Tamo went on to explain the dual future of the racist troll who will have to spend hours of long shifts in an Amazon warehouse.

In addition, he’ll be forced to explain his recent actions to his child. Those who watched the video appreciated Tamo and stated that this was more than just a clapback. One viewer commented, “I’ve never felt more satisfied in my life.”

Racism against Black people is on the rise. Whether it’s online or offline, several incidents come to light while others go unreported.

For instance, in one incident, pastor Paul Adefarasin recorded a man saying racial slurs at him while he was hosing down a dusty road. In other cases, police have been targeting black drivers even when they are not breaking any laws.