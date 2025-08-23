An Arizona pastor recorded a white man calling him a racial slur while he was spraying water on the dirt road. The man drove up to the man and called him a racial slur. Pastor Paul Abram was watering the dirt alongside the property to help settle the dust particles from the air.

Brian Merrill was hired to remove weeds from the easement. The pastor works at the Southern Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and was confronted by a white man for spraying water with a hose.

Abram recorded when Merrill was in his SUV and said this was their easement, and they didn’t want water on their side. Then he went on to say the racial slur as recorded in the video. He parked his car after a while and was on the phone complaining about the situation.

Abram gave an interview to KPNX and stated he has been called everything but a child of God. He is 62 years old and says he has more time behind him than in front of him. So he wanted to set an example and wanted people to not use that word whether they are white or black. He called it unnecessary.

Merrill has claimed that Abram’s version of the story is not true, and he was provoked. Meanwhile, Abram wanted the woman who employed Merrill to say something, but she did not. Instead, she called him nice and helpful.

She said there was aggression from both sides. Merrill stated that the pastor called him an idiot and a cracker. He accepted that using a slur word was wrong, but he was provoked.

There has been a rise in racial slurs and discrimination by cops as well as other white people. Black people are targeted even when they have not done anything. They are often stopped on roads for checks, and violence is used in some cases.