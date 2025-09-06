“20 Black Babies Will Be Shot” – Racist Troll Hid Behind an Anonymous YouTube Account Until the FBI Gave Him a Brutal Wake-Up Call

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence.

Zachary Charles Newell, a racist troll, was found leaving horrific comments on YouTube videos, one of which said, “I’m gonna shoot up a black pre-school. 20 black babies will be shot and then skinned like the animals they are.”

Oftentimes, racist trolls leave comments on videos, thinking they won’t be caught or that there won’t be any action against them. However, this time the comments led the FBI and Google’s cybercrime team to come after the 25-year-old North Carolina racist who was hiding behind an anonymous account.

Zachary Charles Newell age 25. How does one get to look this awful and out of shape at such a young age? The evil inside him is reflected on the outside. Probably an incel as well. Hope he is detained, tried soon,convicted & sentenced to the maximum amount of time possible. pic.twitter.com/bVMvexWwnh — Mary Shaw (@MaryInIllinois) September 5, 2025



His account CommentatorsHateMe left a racist comment under a Wrestling video covering an incident between a black MMA fighter, Raja Jackson, and a White pro wrestler, Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith. The latter’s life was in danger as he was lying unconscious on the mat after one wrong move from Jackson.

In a video covering the incident from Andrew Esquire’s YouTube channel, Newell took that moment to leave a racist comment targeted towards Black children. A day earlier, he had posted another hate narrative on another video, so this is something he has been doing regularly.

One of Newel’s comments read, “You’re an incel p—-…A literal [N-word] hiding in Germany. Wait until they gut you like the animal you are. The amount of pain and suffering black people are about to suffer makes me so happy.”

Google’s cybercrime team was able to detect Newel’s emails along with his IP address and home address. Carteret County deputies arrested him at his mobile home.

Leaving a digital footprint like this, spewing hate comments, can lead to arrest. The deputies were advised by the FBI to take action, as mentioned in their affidavit. He is in federal custody now despite $30,000 bail. More charges will be added to his cybercrime by the authorities.

Whether it’s white racists or police officers, Black people have been a target both online and offline. In most cases, the racists get away and face no repercussions.