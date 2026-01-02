White Pastor Claims Christ’s Arms ‘Aren’t Wide’ While Making ‘Racist’ Comments About Black People

Arkansas-based pastor Thomas Robb, who is also the Ku Klux Klan chief, sat down with journalist Joshua White for an interview in September. He said, “In spite of what people say, the Bible doesn’t address Black people hardly at all.” He then added that he did not know if Black people could be saved and go to heaven.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Robb took over the KKK in 1989 and has sought to overhaul the white supremacist group’s image and brand, labeling himself ‘National Director’ rather than ‘Grand Wizard,’ and calling the organization ‘The Knights Party.’”

White shared a bunch of clips from his interview with Robb on his social media, where the KKK leader can be heard talking about his white supremacist ideology and how it is connected to the Bible. Robb said, “American history doesn’t begin in 1776. It doesn’t begin in 1620 or 1607 with Jamestown or the 1620 pilgrims. American history begins long before that. It goes way back, we view it, way back to when God called Abraham out of the era of Chaldeans and said I want to make with you a covenant.”

Atlanta Black Star further reported, “Despite the fact that the chosen people in the Old Testament were Israelites, as well as Jesus Christ, Robb believes that the new covenant God made through Christ was intended for white people, adding that Christ’s arms aren’t ‘wide.’ He believes Black people can be ‘redeemed,’ but not saved.”

Robb also made it clear that not all people were welcome in his church, saying, “There are a certain element of people that just aren’t welcome.” He further added that while the “benefits of Christianity are applicable to everybody, that doesn’t make them a part of the covenant. That doesn’t make them marriage partners for my family.”

Talking about Black men in America, Robb said that they were “gang b–gers” and added that “best thing for them would be to understand the rule of law.” On the other hand, for the White people in America, Robb said, “Love your God. Love your people.”

As netizens took notice of the video and questioned White about how he could sit through it and why he amplified the pastor’s views, he responded, saying, “For those of you asking why I interviewed Thomas Robb and have him a “platform”: It shocked me how many people think the Klan died out decades ago. They’re still alive, well organized, and heavily funded. They’re not ghosts of the 1960s. They’re a very real hate group in 2025. Robb also doesn’t look like the monster people expect. He looks like everyone’s grandfather. Your next-door neighbor. Your pastor. He’s the kind of man you’d never suspect unless you knew. And for those asking: this is part of a documentary series I’m working on. The entire video will be on my YouTube early 2026.”

The comments criticized Robb heavily, with one user commenting, “Imagine a pastor leading his flock straight to the gates of hell. Who ordained him??” Another one added, “Apparently, he’s not yet aware that Jesus was a man of color – not white.” Another user brought in a Trump reference and asked, “Did you ask him if he’s a Trump supporter?”

While Robb’s views were criticized online, the current socio-political climate in America, under Donald Trump’s presidency, is quite lenient toward what he said. The fact that the KKK exists even now and its leader is confident enough to say what he said on camera speaks volumes about where American society is headed.