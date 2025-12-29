No Place For Black MAGA At TPUSA Event, Podcaster Refused Entry— Reddit Reacts

Black podcaster Myron Gaines was reportedly blocked from entering a recent Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event, according to an attendee. Critics on Reddit shared their thoughts on the ordeal in the comments.

A Redditor shared a video showing Black podcaster Myron Gaines blocked from entering the TPUSA event after his token was reportedly rejected. Gaines is seen waiting anxiously by an escalator, attempting to contact someone by phone. He also appeared to be surrounded by three security members, according to the person who recorded the event.

🚨 Myron Gaines looking miserable as he is DENIED entry to TPUSA’s Amfest event pic.twitter.com/RtkFEpXENl — Gadget (@Gadget440) December 19, 2025

The narrator of the video referred to the podcaster as a Muslim and praised TPUSA for blocking him from entering the event. While Gaines appeared to be making a phone call to try to gain entry, the narrator suggested it was futile.

The person claimed, “He’s calling nobody because no one’s going to help him get in.” The Fresh & Fit Podcast host is known for his controversial comments about women – something the recorder criticized.

The person said, “I think he’s calling Andrew Tate or someone to help him get in.” The narrator compared him to the convicted felon, noting similarities between Tate’s and Gaines’ comments. Moreover, Gaines has dedicated his podcast to providing advice to men about women, finance, and fitness — which draws comparisons to Tate.

Redditors said Gaines got what he deserved after being blocked at the TPUSA event. They flooded the comment section to express their opinions, with one user calling out Gaines for his racist and bigoted remarks on his podcast.

Comment

byu/HipAnonymous91 from discussion

inTikTokCringe

The user wrote, “You can be the most racist, bigoted, conservative Black or Brown person you want to be.” The Redditor continued, “At the end of the day, they’ll still see you as they see every other Black person…”

Other users also chimed in in response to Gaines’ blocked entry. One user claimed, “His delusion is astonishing. He really thought they’d pick him?” Another added, “He sold out his people to racists. He has no backup or support, and that is now his problem.”

Amrou and Walter eventually got back into the event pic.twitter.com/JYP1azhDOp — Gadget (@Gadget440) December 20, 2025

A third one remarked, “Imagine flying out just to get bounced at the door. A moment of public embarrassment right there.” A fourth person asked, “Do you think the humiliation will make him see the error of his ways?”

A final commenter also claimed Gaines deserved being blocked from entering the TPUSA event hosted by the late Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. The user highlighted the “rough couple of weeks” Gaines has had and added, “Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving piece of garbage.”

Gaines was later allowed inside, another video online confirmed. He and his friend were both seen smiling at the TPUSA event. The podcaster has yet to comment on being blocked initially.