“You Dumb…” – White Man Tries to Insult Black Driver, but His Savage Response Wins the Internet

A Black man working as a Lyft driver is winning over the internet with his dignified reaction to a seemingly racist remark. A video is going viral on TikTok, which shows a white man driving a company car and pulling up alongside with a Black Lyft driver.

The clip, posted by TikTok user KianaRenee, shows a visibly frustrated white man after a supposed long haul in traffic. As his car stops next to a Lyft ride, the man decides to take out his frustration on the driver without any provocation.

In what appears to be a racist move, the man asks the Black driver to roll his window down and calls him a ‘monkey,’ who drives for a living. While he tries to draw a reaction from the driver, the latter handles the situation in a dignified manner. Instead of showing aggression, the driver laughs off and handles the insult with humor.

KianaRenee, who happened to be one of the passengers in the Lyft, posted the whole interaction on social media. She revealed that the white man was angry as he thought the Lyft driver was trying to overtake him. Kiana wrote in the post that the white man was acting ‘crazy.’

The clip gives a glimpse into the man’s ‘crazy’ side as he makes some unwarranted comments on the Lyft driver. He says, “You drive for a f—– living, and you’re on the shoulder, you dumb m————, monkey.”

On the other hand, the driver decides to stay calm and maturely maneuvers his way out of the fiasco. He simply laughs and tells the white man that he is driving for a living, too, considering how he is riding a company car. The white man is irked even more with the driver’s nonchalant response and tries to provoke him further. He shouts, “I’m gettin’ PAID! Paid! Paid! You ain’t gettin’ s—-”

However, the Lyft chauffeur has already decided that he is not going to let these disgraceful comments get to him. He has a witty response for the company car driver and remarks, “I’m getting on your f——- nerves.”

My Lyft driver called me to ask me if I wanted a shrimp box since I live close Lmaoo I really love black people — bobby 🧞‍♂️ (@trynaget8) November 14, 2025

The white man is visibly upset in the video as he accepts his defeat and rolls up his car window. But the matter does not end there. After the Lyft driver shut down the man with his witty comebacks and laughter, his passengers made sure that the aggressor paid for his misdeeds.

As the offender was driving a company car, the Lyft passengers, including Kiana, reported the incident to his firm. After the video went viral on TikTok and people started asking Kiana what happened afterwards, she decided to give everyone an update. The TikTok user wrote, “I started recording cause the whole video got sent to his job, and he was reported by everybody in the car. My video was evidence. He was literally driving his company car.”

While it is not yet clear whether the company took any action against its employee, the black Lyft driver has already become a star on social media with his ability to handle a challenging situation graciously.