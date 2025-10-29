White Woman Launches Racist Rant, Uses N-Word Against Teenagers in Hotel Lobby Before Criticizing ‘Liberal Way of Doing Things’

A middle-aged Florida woman has gone viral because of her epic meltdown at a hotel lobby where she was staying with her co-workers to attend a work conference. She allegedly tried to start a fight with a group of teenagers in the hotel hallway, and when a young man pulled her away, she started arguing with one of his friends, who happened to be Black.

She not only started shouting, but also stuck her tongue out and spoke in a baby voice, leading to a full-blown tantrum. The Black man, Texasusryder, who was on the receiving end of this menace, posted the video on TikTok, with the caption, “KAREN USING THE ‘N’ WORD.”

As seen in the video, the woman, referring to the Black friend, said, “I’ll sit next to this n–er right here because both of us come from the same [expletive language] place.” She further added, “I. Don’t. Care. Because we both come from the same place. You don’t have to be Black to be a n–ger…”

Another person in the group also became her target as she mocked his height and referred to him as “a little white guy” and then called him “cute” and “Napoleon-like.” The White lady also used homophobic slurs and slammed the “liberal way of doing things” that is followed in New York and Massachusetts.

She said, “This is [expletive language] Florida and we don’t care about your way of doing things. We honestly don’t. We want to be good people.” As reported by Atlanta Black Star, “When she heard the Irish accent of one onlooker, she told him the Black [expletive language] … has more rights than you do,’ before dropping the N-word bomb. A Black woman filming from the safety of her hotel doorway immediately yelled out, ‘Whoa! Whoa!’”

Watch the video here!

Given the intensity of the situation and how it spiraled out of control, police had to intervene. Before they arrived, the woman was taken into her room by her co-worker and eventually she broke down in tears and could be heard saying, “I’m not representing.”

However, there was no sympathy for her on TikTok where people called her out for her atrociously racist behavior. One user said, “I love it when they do all that and then at the end they start crying tears of guilt.” Another one added, “The cheese done slid off her cracker!!”

A third user mentioned, “Why it sound like a bad college monologue?” A fourth chimed in, saying, “She is in her own movie.” The woman’s claim that she was from Florida where things did not follow the liberal way was also mocked as people commented, “Us FLORIDIANS DO NOT CLAIM HER!!”

The White woman’s meltdown showed how racism is far from over in America and how it is often entangled in everyday lives. With the advent of social media and other internet archives, there are proofs of such instances occurring everyday, and with the present political climate of the US, things might be getting much worse.